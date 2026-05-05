Money Monday: Dave Anderson’s Faith-Focused Game Plan For Fixing Your Credit And Rebuilding Your Name

Face your credit reality, then tackle small debts to build momentum.

Talk to creditors to negotiate terms before problems spiral out of control.

Good credit enables big life decisions like buying a home or funding education.

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Why Your Credit Is Part Of Your Witness

On Money Monday on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, the Business Bully Dave Anderson returns to talk about credit and cleaning up your financial life. He jokes that he wants to be around people who stay in God’s presence because he sees himself as “a heathen,” but his advice is full of practical wisdom. Dave points out that believers love to quote “be transformed by the renewing of your mind,” yet often ignore their financial reality. Rebuilding your credit, he says, is part of rebuilding your good name and creating breathing room in a season of high gas prices and economic uncertainty.

Start By Facing What You’ve Been Hiding

Dave’s first instruction is simple but tough. Stop ignoring your credit and pull your full report. You need to see what is really there: old accounts, errors, and your current utilization rate. Utilization is the amount of credit you are using compared to what you have available. If that number is above 20–30%, he warns, it will hurt your score. Late payments are another red flag. Therefore, he says, take a clear look at what needs to be fixed and start knocking out the smallest items first.

Talk To Your Creditors Before It Gets Worse

Next, Dave urges listeners to stop being afraid of their creditors. Avoidance makes problems grow. Instead, call and start a conversation. You can often arrange payment plans, negotiate terms, or consolidate balances before accounts spin out of control. If your cards are maxed out, make a plan to tackle the lowest balance first. Dave uses his grandfather’s line: you eat an elephant one bite at a time. In other words, start with small, manageable debts and build momentum.

Fixing Credit To Serve Your Future And Your Family

Dave reminds listeners that good credit is not just about pride. It affects whether you can buy a home, renovate, or help send children to college. Being able to “stand in the gap” for the next generation often depends on the decisions you make about debt and credit today. That is why he encourages people to begin with low‑hanging fruit and then work their way up to larger balances. Over time, responsible actions can restore stability and create options.

You Do Not Have To Do It Alone

Finally, Dave shares that he is building a company designed to help people fix credit themselves with real, actionable steps. There is no gimmick and no shady shortcuts—just education and support. He invites listeners to DM him on Instagram @thebusinessbully with the word “rebuild” to book a consultation with him or someone on his team. He says the three most empowering words believers can say are “I need help.” With guidance and honesty, the credit mountain becomes climbable.

Money Monday: Dave Anderson’s Faith-Focused Game Plan For Fixing Your Credit And Rebuilding Your Name was originally published on getuperica.com