Vincent Bohanan & Sounds of Victory (SOV) is a dynamic gospel collective led by New York pastor, choir master, and songwriter Vincent Bohanan.

Vincent Bohanan & SOV will be in Indy May31st

Here's another earlier hit song by Vincent Bohanan & SOV.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Who is Vincent Bohanan?

Vincent Bohanan & Sounds of Victory (SOV) is a dynamic gospel collective led by New York pastor, choir master, and songwriter Vincent Bohanan. Known for their powerful harmonies and spirit-filled sound, the group has built a loyal following through live performances and digital platforms.

Now signed and charting on Billboard’s digital charts, they continue to inspire with uplifting music, including their hit single “Any Day Now,” a timely anthem of faith and hope. With a growing impact in gospel music, Vincent Bohanan & SOV are poised to deliver songs that will resonate for years to come.

Here’s another earlier hit by Vincent Bohanan & SOV. Remember they’ll be in Indy May 31st at Clowes Hall