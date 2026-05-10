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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on May 9, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Vincent Bohanan & Sounds of Victory (SOV) is a dynamic gospel collective led by New York pastor, choir master, and songwriter Vincent Bohanan.
  • Vincent Bohanan & SOV will be in Indy May31st
  • Here's another earlier hit song by Vincent Bohanan & SOV.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Who is Vincent Bohanan?

36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals

Vincent Bohanan & Sounds of Victory (SOV) is a dynamic gospel collective led by New York pastor, choir master, and songwriter Vincent Bohanan. Known for their powerful harmonies and spirit-filled sound, the group has built a loyal following through live performances and digital platforms.

Now signed and charting on Billboard’s digital charts, they continue to inspire with uplifting music, including their hit single “Any Day Now,” a timely anthem of faith and hope. With a growing impact in gospel music, Vincent Bohanan & SOV are poised to deliver songs that will resonate for years to come.

Here’s another earlier hit by Vincent Bohanan & SOV. Remember they’ll be in Indy May 31st at Clowes Hall

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