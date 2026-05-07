Powerful testimony on inhumane ICE detention practices and the need for change

Examining connections between Zionism and treatment of immigrants in the community

Community safety training crucial to prepare for potential ICE presence

Community Connection – February 5th, 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

This week on Community Connection, we’re tackling some tough topics and sparking important conversations. Our guest, Indiana State Representative Cherish Prior, joins us to discuss the recent community safety training hosted by Indie Rapid Response, and we’re also diving into the complexities of Zionism and its impact on our community.

But before we get into those topics, we’re taking a step back to talk about something that’s been on our minds lately: the treatment of immigrants and the role of ICE in our community. Our guest, Representative Prior, shares a powerful story about a woman who was detained by ICE and subjected to inhumane treatment. “I am here today with a duty to the people who have not had the privilege of coming home,” Alie Rochmann says in her testimony. “These practices must end now.”

We’re also discussing the recent community safety training hosted by Indie Rapid Response, which is a crucial resource for our community. Representative Prior shares that the training is already fully booked, but there will be another session in the future. “This is to help prepare you in the event that ICE does end up showing up in Indianapolis,” she explains.

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But what’s really getting our attention is the topic of Zionism and its impact on our community. Our guest, George, shares his thoughts on the matter, citing historical examples of how Jewish organizations have been involved in various revolutions and uprisings throughout history. “I’m not saying I’m anti-Semitic,” George clarifies, “but I do think it’s worth exploring the connections between Zionism and the treatment of immigrants.”

We’re also discussing the recent news about Paul Weiss, a powerful law firm that’s been involved in some shady dealings with Jeffrey Epstein. The firm’s chairman, Brad Karp, has stepped down amidst scrutiny over his ties to the convicted sex offender. “Recent reporting has created a distraction and has placed a focus on me that is not in the best interest of the firm,” Karp said in a statement.

Throughout the episode, we’re tackling some tough topics and sparking important conversations. We’re exploring the complexities of Zionism, the treatment of immigrants, and the role of powerful organizations in shaping our community. If you’re interested in learning more about these topics and hearing from our guests, be sure to listen to the full episode of Community Connection.

In this episode, we’re also discussing the recent news about the Clippers trading Ivica Zubac to the Pacers, and the upcoming Super Bowl (or should we say, the “Sausage Bowl”?). We’re also talking about the IU basketball team’s recent win over Purdue and the implications for their season.

But what really stands out in this episode is the conversation about the treatment of immigrants and the role of ICE in our community. Representative Prior shares a powerful story about a woman who was detained by ICE and subjected to inhumane treatment. “I am here today with a duty to the people who have not had the privilege of coming home,” Alie Rochmann says in her testimony. “These practices must end now.”

If you’re interested in learning more about these topics and hearing from our guests, be sure to listen to the full episode of Community Connection.