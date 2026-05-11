Erica Campbell’s Ericaism: Sometimes You Have To Do It Alone

Sometimes God wants to do something in you personally, requiring the courage to go it alone.

Letting go of old expectations and embracing your unique calling can lead to unexpected blessings.

You're more prepared than you think - pray for God's guidance and step through the open door.

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God’s Plan Is Bigger Than Your Plan

On a new “Ericaism” on Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica marked the show’s anniversary by reminding listeners that God’s plan is better than their own. She shared a sweet message from Urban One founder Cathy Hughes, the woman who believed she could host the show even when Erica doubted her own capacity. Erica revealed that for years she tried to launch a show with her sister Tina, but doors kept closing and the answer was always no. When the radio opportunity finally came back around for her alone, her instinct was to pull Tina in again because that was what she knew.

When God Calls You To Go Alone

Erica explained that sometimes God wants to do something in you personally, and that requires the courage to say, “I can do it by myself.” She said many people delay their dreams because they are waiting on friends, family members or partners who are never ready emotionally, financially or mentally. She mentioned a recent conversation with her sister Malia about traveling solo and noted that in this next season some places we go, we will have to go alone. That can mean praying alone, starting alone or even finishing a project alone—with the Lord’s help.

Letting Go Of Old Expectations And Saying Yes

Even after Get Up Mornings launched, Erica admitted she kept trying to bring Tina in more permanently because Mary Mary is such a big part of her story. Tina lovingly told her, “That’s not my calling, that’s yours,” which forced Erica to embrace that some assignments belong specifically to her. Looking back on 10 years, she believes she is celebrating this anniversary because she finally decided to take the chance. She also credited her husband, Warren Campbell, for pushing her to call back about the job when she was scared and unsure how she could host a national show from California.

Walk Through The Open Door—You’re More Ready Than You Think

Erica encouraged listeners who feel under-qualified or alone to override those thoughts and say, “Yes, I can and yes, I will.” She often prays, “Thank you for giving me what I need to be everything I need to be,” and believes God truly has given us what we need. She challenged people to stop saying, “I need more people” or “I need this person,” when God has already opened a door. Instead, she suggested praying, “Lord, prepare me for what you have prepared for me,” and then moving forward because many of us are already prepared—we’ve just been waiting. Erica called this a “go time, move time, yes time, create time” moment, and expressed deep gratitude for the Get Up Church and the whole team that has walked with her through this 10-year journey.

Erica Campbell’s Ericaism: Sometimes You Have To Do It Alone was originally published on getuperica.com