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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on May 16, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Ricky Dillard & New G will be in Indy May31st at Clowes Hall
  • Ricky Dillard is an acclaimed gospel singer, songwriter, choir director, and recording artist whose dynamic sound has helped shape contemporary gospel music for more than three decades.
  • Here's another old favorite by Ricky Dillard & New G "More Abundantly"

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

About Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard

Ricky Dillard is an acclaimed gospel singer, songwriter, choir director, and recording artist whose dynamic sound has helped shape contemporary gospel music for more than three decades. Born in Chicago, Dillard launched his music career in 1987 as part of the city’s influential house music scene before transitioning into gospel music and becoming one of the genre’s most celebrated choir leaders.

Known for his high-energy performances and innovative choir arrangements, Dillard released his debut gospel album, Promise, before following with acclaimed projects including A Holy Ghost Take-Over, Hallelujah, Work It Out, No Limit, Unplugged, 7th Episode, Keep Living, and Amazing. Throughout his career, his albums have consistently charted on Billboard’s Gospel Albums chart, with several releases also appearing on the Billboard 200 and Independent Albums charts.

Here’s an early hit by Ricky Dillard & New G. Remember they’ll be in Indy at Clowes Hall May 31st

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