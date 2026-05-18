INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot during an attempted robbery on the city’s north side early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers went to the 2800 block of Barbary Lane at around 12:45 a.m. on the report that someone was shot.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

IMPD believes that two people tried to rob the woman before shooting her.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.

Woman Shot in Indianapolis During Attempted Robbery was originally published on wibc.com