Social media's power to go viral can be used for good or bad, impacting society.

Addressing local issues like potholes requires persistent community efforts and leadership.

Teaching youth the importance of voting is crucial for civic engagement and a healthy democracy.

Community Connection – May 18, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines

The Double-Edged Sword of Social Media: Going Viral for Good or Bad

Have you ever wondered what drives people to do outrageous things to get attention online? In this episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby explores the world of social media and the viral sensation that can either bring people together or tear them apart.

As Tina delves into the world of social media, she discusses the importance of being mindful of our online actions and the potential consequences of seeking viral fame. She shares a story about two American nationals who were arrested in Japan for entering a monkey enclosure at the Ichikawa City Zoo, all in the name of getting a viral video. “It’s just you being a rude house guest at the very least,” Tina says, highlighting the absurdity of the situation.

But social media isn’t just about going viral for the sake of it. Tina also talks about the importance of using social media for good, citing the example of Marshawn, a Louisiana resident who went viral for his impassioned speech to the Louisiana State Senate, condemning the state’s political direction. “That’s one of the good examples of going viral,” Tina says, emphasizing the power of social media to bring about positive change.

The episode also touches on the topic of potholes in Indianapolis, with Tina discussing the city’s struggles to address the issue. She shares a personal anecdote about a conversation she had with a listener who expressed frustration with the city’s lack of action on the matter. “I don’t know how much louder I can shout it from the rooftops,” Tina says, emphasizing the need for the city to take action.

Throughout the episode, Tina also discusses the impact of social media on our daily lives, from the way we communicate to the way we consume information. She notes that people are spending more time on their phones than ever before, and that this can lead to a lack of face-to-face interaction and deep conversations. “I’ve seen it change over the last ten years,” Tina says, highlighting the shift in human behavior.

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The episode also covers the topic of voting and civic engagement, with Tina discussing the importance of teaching young people about the value of voting. “Who’s going to teach our kids to vote?” Tina asks, emphasizing the need for community leaders to take action.

As the episode comes to a close, Tina reminds listeners to stay safe during the severe thunderstorm warning that’s been issued for the area. “Please make sure you’re in a place of safety,” she says, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing safety during severe weather.

To hear more about the double-edged sword of social media, the importance of addressing potholes in Indianapolis, and the value of teaching young people about voting, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection.