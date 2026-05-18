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The Light 103.9 Nominated for Stellar Award: How to Vote

Published on May 18, 2026

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Stellar Award 2026 The Light Nomination
Source: Radio One Raleigh / Radio One Digital

The Light 103.9 has been nominated for Top Market Radio Station of the Year on the Stellar Awards ballot, marking a major honor for the gospel station and its listeners across North Carolina and beyond.

The nomination was announced by Melissa Wade, who encouraged supporters to take part in the public voting process before the June 1 deadline.

Voting is open now at StellarAwards.com.

Wade, known to listeners as “Melissa Wade In the Water,” is also a two-time Stellar Award winner. Her connection to the audience and long-standing presence in gospel radio have helped make The Light 103.9 a familiar and trusted voice in the community.

The nomination places The Light 103.9 among respected names in gospel radio and highlights its growing impact in the market. It also underscores the loyalty of its audience, which has supported the station’s mission over the years.

Supporters may vote online through June 1. For The Light, the moment stands as both an industry milestone and a celebration of the community.

Click here to cast your vote!

The Light 103.9 Nominated for Stellar Award: How to Vote was originally published on thelightnc.com

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