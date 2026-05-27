Martin University's sudden closure reveals complex financial issues and lack of transparency.

Black Birders Week highlights the importance of diversity and visibility in outdoor activities.

The National Road Yard Sale brings communities together through a shared experience.

Community Connection – May 27, 2026 – Tina Cosby with James Patterson, Claire Rafford, Hyacinth Rucker and Cameron Benbree

Uncovering the Truth Behind Martin University’s Closure

In a shocking turn of events, Martin University, a beloved institution in the community, closed its doors in December 2025, leaving many questions unanswered. In this episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delves into the financial problems that led to the university’s closure, speaking with investigative reporter Claire Rafford, who recently published a long-form report on the matter.

As Rafford explains, “I was really surprised when Martin closed, because it was well-known that they had financial problems, but to close just days before the end of the semester felt out of the blue.” Her report reveals a complex web of financial issues, including the university’s reliance on federal funding to pay employees and the mismanagement of funds.

The conversation also touches on the role of the university’s leadership, with Rafford stating, “I think it’s hard to say who should be held accountable, but it would appear that there was an epic fail somewhere in the three pieces: the controller, the president, and the board of trustees.” The discussion highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in university finances.

Meanwhile, the episode also explores the topic of Black Birders Week, a national celebration of black nature enthusiasts and the visibility of black birders in nature. Host Tina Cosby chats with Hyacinth Rutgers and Cameron Benbury from Connor Prairie, who explain the significance of this event and its connection to the community.

As Benbury notes, “Birding is something that you can do very passively. There are different ways to bird. You can bird by sitting down and just seeing what comes to you. You can bird by listening and just using an app called Merlin which helps you identify the birds in your area.” The conversation sheds light on the importance of nature and the outdoors, particularly for black communities.

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The episode also touches on the topic of the National Road Yard Sale, an 824-mile event that takes place from Baltimore to Saint Louis. Host Tina Cosby speaks with Patricia McDaniels, a participant in the yard sale, about the significance of this event and its impact on the community.

Throughout the episode, the hosts and guests discuss various topics, from the financial struggles of Martin University to the importance of Black Birders Week and the National Road Yard Sale. As the conversation comes to a close, listeners are left with more questions than answers, and a desire to learn more about these important topics.

To hear the full episode and uncover the truth behind Martin University’s closure, listen to Community Connection on your favorite podcast platform.