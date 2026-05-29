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1 Kid, 1 Adult Stable After Being Shot on Indy's Near Northeast Side

1 Kid, 1 Adult Stable After Being Shot on Indy's Near Northeast Side

IMPD said a young boy and an adult male were shot Thursday afternoon in an area near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue.

Published on May 29, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and a child were shot Thursday afternoon on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the two are both in serious condition at a hospital.

Sometime around 5:20 p.m., IMPD officers were called to the 3100 block of Baltimore Terrace near 30th Street and Keystone Avenue on a report of shots fired. When police got there, they found a young boy and a man with gunshot wounds.

IMPD said the victims were transported to area hospitals in serious but stable condition.

No other information about the incident has been released.

1 Kid, 1 Adult Stable After Being Shot on Indy's Near Northeast Side was originally published on wibc.com

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