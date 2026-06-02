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Investing: Mentors vs. Mistakes | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley shows why wise investing starts with mentors, not trial-and-error mistakes, if you want to build wealth faster.

Published on June 2, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley believes the fastest way to reach your goals is to learn from mentors instead of only from mistakes. In his Wake Up & Win segment “Investing: Mentors vs. Mistakes” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, he applies that principle directly to money and investing. The right guidance, he says, can save you years of pain and lost wealth.

Two paths to any goal

Dr. Willie Jolley says there are two main ways to reach any goal in life: mentors and mistakes. Both paths can eventually get you there if you do not quit. But one route is much faster and far less painful.

Learning only through mistakes leads to headaches, heartaches, and a lot of hard knocks. Learning through mentors still requires effort, but it comes with fewer losses and fewer scars. He urges listeners to choose mentors whenever possible.

Why mentors matter in investing

The same principle applies to investing and growing wealth. Dr. Willie Jolley says it is critical to learn how to invest before you risk your money. He strongly recommends getting investing mentors so you can invest wisely and avoid many painful mistakes.

In his book “Rich is Good, Wealthy is Better,” he explains that the book grew out of lessons from interviewing billionaires and multimillionaires for 20 years on his Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways show and podcast. Those leaders served as mentors and showed him how wealth really works.

Learning from JR Fenwick

Dr. Willie Jolley highlights one mentor in particular, investing educator JR Fenwick. Fenwick appeared on his show and taught him practical strategies for investing and trading stocks. Dr. Willie Jolley says he learned a great deal from him about how to invest more wisely.

There is a full chapter about JR Fenwick in the book because his approach has helped so many people. Dr. Willie Jolley points listeners to newwaytomakemoney.com to explore JR Fenwick’s lessons and ideas. He also invites them to visit winningwithwilly.com for tools that help them grow themselves, grow their wealth, and grow their future.

He closes by urging listeners to make the most of every minute. With the right mentors, your investing journey can be smoother, and your best is still yet to come.

Investing: Mentors vs. Mistakes | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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