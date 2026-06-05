Tragic shooting leaves two lives shattered

Frustration over 14-year-old's access to gun

Caller criticizes lack of support for Black community

Community Connection – June 5, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Week In Review Contributing Analyst James Patterson

Community Connection: A Week in Review

This week on Community Connection, hosts Tina Cosby and James Patterson dove into a range of topics, from a tragic shooting in a parking garage to the latest news on the Chicago Bears’ potential new stadium in Hammond, Indiana.

The hosts began by discussing a recent incident in which a 14-year-old was charged with murder in connection with a shooting in a parking garage. The victim, a 23-year-old man, was recently graduated from the University of Indianapolis. “It’s just horrible,” said Tina Cosby. “Two lives are now shattered as a result.” James Patterson added, “We understand that about this young man who was apparently from all the information about him, had a very very bright future.”

The conversation then turned to the topic of gun control, with James Patterson expressing frustration that the 14-year-old had access to a gun. “There’s no reason why a 14-year-old should have access to a gun unless it’s for hunting, you know, maybe even some target shooting if it’s supervised,” he said.

The hosts also discussed the recent comments made by Lieutenant Governor Mike Pence, who was criticized for saying that Muslims need to be given permission to hate. “He’s not well, I would probably venture to say, I don’t know for sure,” said James Patterson. “Beck was probably voted for the current president we have, and the current president we have has no qualms, has no issue, has no concern about saying anything offending anybody.”

The conversation also touched on the topic of economic development in Indiana, with a caller expressing frustration that the state has not done enough to support the black community. “We’re the ones to drop the ball because we are not taking advantage of those acts,” said the caller. “We’re paying the price for it.”

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The hosts also discussed the upcoming Indianapolis Urban League’s food distribution event, which will take place on the second Tuesday of every month. “Everybody welcome food and meal distribution,” said Tina Cosby. “Yes, and it’ll be at 10 o’clock.”

The episode also featured a lively discussion about the importance of voting and getting involved in the community. “If you don’t go to vote, then don’t complain,” said James Patterson. “Because people have got to do their homework. Our neighborhoods are under attack.”

The hosts also welcomed special guest Dr. Tommy Brown, who discussed the importance of knowing one’s history and the impact of gentrification on black communities. “Tulsa was a community that, guess what, they were able to turn their money around 19 times within their community,” said Dr. Brown.

The episode ended with a discussion about the Chicago Bears’ potential new stadium in Hammond, Indiana. “I’ll believe it when I see it,” said sportscaster Mike Chappell. “But I guess I just saw it. Congratulations Hammond.”

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about these topics and the conversations that took place.