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Man Killed in Fort Wayne Crash; Suspect Drives Off

A crash killed a man early Saturday morning on the southeast side of Fort Wayne, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A crash killed a man early Saturday morning on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police officers responded to the intersection of Hanna Street and East Sherwood Terrace just before 2:30 a.m. Witnesses reported that a driver involved in the crash drove away. Officers found the man on the ground, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police found the suspect’s car a short time later.

Investigators determined that speed and alcohol factored into the crash. Police have not made any immediate arrests, and the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

Anyone with information should call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

Man Killed in Fort Wayne Crash; Suspect Drives Off was originally published on wibc.com

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