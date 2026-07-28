Lack of communication between providers and patients about medication side effects like decreased libido.

Transparency and testing for STIs and HIV is crucial for older adults dating.

Sexual wellness encompasses emotional connection and intimacy, not just physical contact.

Community Connection – July 28 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Julia Vaughn, Dr Hayes, Dr Ciemone and Dr Loveless

Navigating the Complexities of Human Sexuality and Sexual Wellness

First off, Julia Vaughn, Executive Director, Common Cause Indiana, joins Tina to discuss the good news from that Multi-Million-Dollar African American Quality of Life Initiative, the importance of voting and the consequences of not voting. Later in the show we navigate the complexities of human sexuality and sexual wellness, it’s essential to have open and honest conversations about the challenges we face as we age. Tina Cosby and her guests, Dr. Denise Hayes and Dr Rose Ciemone and Dr Danielle Loveless, dove into the intricacies of human sexuality and sexual wellness throughout the years.

One of the key takeaways from the episode is the importance of discussing libido and its relation to medication. Dr. Rose shared, “One of the biggest concerns I had, both in my population with others, is that there isn’t a whole lot of conversation between our providers and patients about why they’re taking medications, about what the different impacts may be on their day-to-day lives.” This lack of conversation can lead to patients not being aware of the potential side effects of their medications, such as decreased libido.

The conversation also touched on the topic of STIs and HIV, with Dr. Lovelace emphasizing the importance of transparency and testing. “If you’re over fifty and you’re dating, I think it’s very important for transparency. We’re not kids. We need to be transparent. We need to get tested.” She also highlighted the fact that many people over the age of fifty are not being tested for HIV, leading to late-stage diagnoses.

In addition to these topics, the episode covered the importance of discussing emotional connection and intimacy in relationships. Dr. Hayes noted, “Sexual wellness is not just about the physical contact. That sexual health is important from our twenties all the way to our last dying day.” She emphasized the need to integrate conversations about mental wellness and sexual health throughout our lives.

The episode also delved into the challenges of navigating relationships and intimacy as we age. Dr. Danielle Lovelace shared, “When we talk about older adults, some of them did not receive really comprehensive sexual health education, maybe they had one partner for forty years and now they’re out in the world and they didn’t learn about these other things.” This lack of education can lead to a lack of awareness about STIs and HIV, making it essential to have open and honest conversations about these topics.

As we navigate the complexities of human sexuality and sexual wellness, it’s essential to have open and honest conversations about the challenges we face as we age. If you’re interested in learning more about these topics, we encourage you to listen to the full episode of Community Connection, where Dr. Denise Hayes, Dr. Rose Ciemone and Dr. Danielle Lovelace share their expertise and insights on human sexuality and sexual wellness throughout the years.