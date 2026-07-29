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Indy Mom Charged with Driving Drunk with 3 Kids in Car

28-year-old Shyann Cole faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Published on July 29, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — A mom in Indianapolis is facing several charges because police said she was driving drunk with three kids in the car.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, an officer was called to 17th St. and Central Ave on the near north side of Indianapolis on a report of a crash with injuries.

The responding officer said they found a woman and three children four blocks from the crash site. The woman, eventually identified as Shyann Cole, had several cuts to her legs and forearm. Court documents said Cole also smelled of alcohol.

Police described Cole as having bloodshot and glassy eyes and said she struggled to maintain her balance.

A Portable Breath Test was administered to Cole, resulting in a 0.196% reading, well over the Indiana legal limit of 0.08%.

Officers also reported a loaded handgun found in Cole’s purse.

Cole was transported to an area hospital for a blood draw and for medical treatment before being taken to the Marion County Criminal Justice Center. The three children were transported to a different hospital to be treated.

Cole is charged with neglect of a dependent, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more. All of those charges are Level 6 felonies.

Misdemeanor charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated were also filed against Cole.

Indy Mom Charged with Driving Drunk with 3 Kids in Car was originally published on wibc.com

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