Listen Live
Close
Local

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead in Plainfield

Published on June 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Blurred police lights.
Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

PLAINFIELD, Ind.–A 6-year-old boy who had gone missing in Plainfield has died. The child, who’s name is Mohamedamin Mohamed, was last seen Saturday night in northeast Plainfield in the 10700 block of Cardinal Circle.

He was found in a nearby pond. Emergency responders tried to save the boy, but he did not survive. They believe Mohamed wandered away from his home.
At the time of his disappearance, police believe Mohammed was wearing a black or red t-shirt and either black or red shorts. They also don’t think he was wearing any shoes when he went missing.

Neighbors were urged to look for the boy around their homes, garages, yards, etc.

The Hendricks County Coroner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead in Plainfield was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana National Guard Sergeant Dies in North Carolina

Music  |  J. Bachelor

Keith Sweat Talks Tour, Tubi & Discovering A Love for Taking Cruises

Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis and Carmel Mayors Discuss Regional Mayors’ Public Safety Partnership Summit

News  |  Christopher Smith

Senate Debates DOJ Fund, Okays $70B Immigration Bill

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Troopers Arrest Indianapolis Man Accused of Firing Gun on I-465

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Killed in Fort Wayne Crash; Suspect Drives Off

Local  |  John Herrick

Shots Fired Near OLG Festival in Greenwood, Suspect in Custody

Local  |  FOX 59

Sports Analysts and Fans Weigh in on Chicago Bears’ Historic Indiana Stadium Vote

Local  |  John Herrick

Missing Six-Year-Old Found Dead in Plainfield

Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Fall to New York Liberty 83-75 After Leading By 12

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close