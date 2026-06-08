Jonathan Nelson’s Faith Walk: Why Every Creative Needs Spiritual Covering

Creatives often minister without spiritual oversight, risking burnout and stagnation.

Spiritual covering, like a pastor's guidance, refuels and corrects artists to foster growth.

True victory comes from being planted, accountable, and spiritually covered, not just talent.

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“My Name Is Victory” And A New Faith Walk

On a recent Faith Walk segment of Get Up Mornings With Erica Campbell, gospel artist Jonathan Nelson filled in for Erica and shared a word titled “I’m Covered.” After Griff testified how Jonathan’s song “My Name Is Victory” carried him through hard seasons, Jonathan turned the conversation toward the spiritual lives of musicians and singers. His concern was simple but serious: too many creatives are out here ministering with no real spiritual covering.

The Problem: Gifted, Busy And Uncovered

Jonathan explained that he had watched a video on social media about musicians and singers who have no mentors, no pastors and no home church connection. Some serve in churches every weekend or travel as gospel artists, yet they are not rooted anywhere. He asked Griff and Cheryl to share how they feel about artists who minister without being spiritually covered. Cheryl responded that she may be old school, but she firmly believes you need covering and accountability. If you are employed at a church and allow that pastor to speak into your life, she said, you should probably join, or at least have a leader who watches over your soul.

Why Covering Matters More Than Gigs

Griff admitted he is not a musician but compared many players to freelancers and free agents. A bass player might be at a City Winery gig during the week and at a church on Sunday, constantly on the move. Jonathan agreed that even if you play secular venues, you still need someone to recognize your gift and invite you under healthy leadership. He used a car analogy: when your car needs service, you take it in for an oil change and gas. In the same way, if you are always pouring out through your gift—on any stage—you need someone to pour back into you. That happens best under a pastor and mentor who help you grow both as an artist and as a person.

Stories Of Covering And Life Change

Cheryl shared how much she loves her pastor and talks often about her covering. Griff added that his own pastor baptized him on April 13, 2003, a day that changed his life. Coming from a club background, he even invited people to his baptism with flyers like it was a party, because that was the world he knew. For him, being accountable to a pastor still makes a daily difference, even while he travels and performs.

A Challenge To Artists: Get Covered

Jonathan closed by directly challenging artists, musicians and creatives to make sure they are covered. Your gift needs covering, and so does your soul. He encouraged them to check on themselves both naturally and spiritually, to find leadership that can refuel them, correct them and push them into growth. In a world that celebrates talent and bookings, Jonathan’s Faith Walk reminded listeners that true victory includes being planted, accountable and spiritually covered.

Jonathan Nelson’s Faith Walk: Why Every Creative Needs Spiritual Covering was originally published on getuperica.com