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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on June 13, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • In 1997, Kirk Franklin transformed the landscape of gospel music with the release of “Stomp,” featuring Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt-N-Pepa.
  • Franklin’s innovative approach paved the way for a new generation of artists who blend faith-centered messages with contemporary urban sounds
  • he helped reshape the sound and direction of modern gospel music.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Kirk franklin & God’s property ft. Salt “Stomp” Remix

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In 1997, Kirk Franklin transformed the landscape of gospel music with the release of “Stomp,” featuring Cheryl “Salt” James of Salt-N-Pepa.

Known primarily as a gospel choir director and producer, Franklin broke new ground by blending traditional gospel choir arrangements with hip-hop beats, funk-inspired grooves, and contemporary rap flows. The result was a crossover hit that resonated far beyond church walls.

Why “Stomp” Mattered

  1. It fused gospel with mainstream urban music.Franklin’s production combined choir harmonies and praise lyrics with the rhythmic energy of hip-hop and R&B, creating a sound that felt fresh and accessible to younger audiences.
  2. It helped legitimize “Holy Hip-Hop.”Before “Stomp,” gospel and hip-hop were often viewed as separate worlds. The song opened doors for faith-based rap and urban gospel artists to gain acceptance in mainstream churches and Christian music circles.
  3. It expanded gospel’s cultural reach.“Stomp” received significant radio and television exposure, bringing gospel music into spaces where it had rarely been featured and introducing new listeners to the genre.

A Lasting Influence

Franklin’s innovative approach paved the way for a new generation of artists who blend faith-centered messages with contemporary urban sounds. Today, the impact of “Stomp” can still be heard across gospel, Christian hip-hop, and inspirational music.

With one groundbreaking single, Kirk Franklin didn’t just score a hit — he helped reshape the sound and direction of modern gospel music.

Here’s another ground breaking song of Kirk Franklin “Lean On Me” featuring multiple artists

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