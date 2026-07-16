Jordan Armstrong Shares the Heart Behind His New Single

God's love remains constant, regardless of personal struggles or circumstances.

Armstrong's music connects with audiences by embracing his unique sound and authenticity.

Armstrong and his wife openly share their fertility journey to encourage others facing similar challenges.

Source: JOR’DAN ARMSTRONG / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Jordan Armstrong is reminding listeners of one simple but powerful message: no matter what life looks like, God’s love never changes.

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The gospel singer recently joined Get Up Mornings with Cheryl Jackson to talk about his latest single, “God Loves Us,” a song he says was created to encourage people during difficult times.

Armstrong explained that the track serves as a reminder that God’s love remains constant through life’s challenges, whether people are dealing with personal struggles, injustice, or uncertainty.

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“I think it’s just a constant reminder that we all need,” Armstrong said. “No matter what we’re going through, no matter what the circumstance is, and no matter how people are treating us… God loves us.”

The song also carries a deeply personal meaning for the singer. Armstrong shared that becoming a husband and father has strengthened his understanding of God’s love in ways he never imagined.

“I really knew that God loved me when He gave me my wife,” he said. “But now I really know God loves me when He gave me my daughter.”

Host Cheryl Jackson praised Armstrong’s unique musical style, noting that his music consistently connects with audiences. With six No. 1 singles already under his belt, Armstrong admitted he still finds the success hard to believe.

Reflecting on his journey, he recalled growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he was raised by a single mother in a one-bedroom shotgun house.

“Sometimes I just remember that I’m a kid from Baton Rouge,” he said. “I’m just so grateful that God was able to use me to accomplish those things.”

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Rather than chasing trends, Armstrong encourages aspiring artists to embrace what makes them different. He believes authenticity has been one of the biggest reasons his music continues to resonate with listeners.

“My sound is different,” he said. “I always want young people to know that you can do this God’s way, the way He’s given you.”

Beyond music, Armstrong and his wife have also been transparent about their fertility journey. After welcoming their daughter, the couple recently announced they are pursuing the process again.

Armstrong said they decided to share their experience publicly because infertility is rarely discussed, particularly within the Black community.

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“A lot of people don’t speak on this,” he explained. “We wanted to be a pillar for that and say there are other options. It’s not over.”

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While he acknowledges there are no guarantees, Armstrong hopes allowing others to witness their journey will offer encouragement to families facing similar challenges.

“We definitely want to show the process to encourage people, inspire people, and honestly, I believe it’s our form of ministry as well,” he said.

As “God Loves Us” continues climbing the gospel charts, Armstrong hopes the song reaches people exactly when they need it most, reminding them that God’s love remains steadfast through every season of life.

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Jordan Armstrong Shares the Heart Behind His New Single – Page 5 was originally published on getuperica.com