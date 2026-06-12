Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute
STATEWIDE — A recent study from North Dakota State University revealed that Indiana farmers suffered a $607 million loss in exports due to the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Indiana was ranked the 9th most affected state in terms of agricultural economic impact, as Hoosier corn and soybean farmers were severely impacted. The Midwest region was the hardest hit in the country, with Iowa ($1.2B), Illinois ($1.2B), and Missouri ($657M) also making the list.
According to the report, Chinese tariffs reduced American agricultural exports by nearly $14.9 billion between March 2025 and February 2026.
The following crops were the most affected:
Soybeans – $6.8 billion
Beef – $1.3 billion
Cotton – $1.3 billion
Tree nuts – $964 million
Corn – $333 million
Report: Indiana Farmers Have Lost Over $600M in China Trade Dispute was originally published on wibc.com
-
Winter Blues: Navigating Seasonal Depression and Mental Health During the Holidays: Hosted by Karen Vaughn featuring Dr. Heather Fretwell, Chief Medical Officer, Sandra Eskenazi Mental Health Center
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Teenager Found Dead After Shooting on Indy’s Northwest Side
-
7 Bible Verses To Close Out The School Year