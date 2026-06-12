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Community Connection - June 12, 2026 - Tina Cosby

Community Connection – June 12, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and producer Eric

Have you ever wondered what's really going on in your community? On the latest episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby dives into the latest news and issues affecting the lives of everyday...

Published on June 12, 2026

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  • Tina Cosby warns listeners about phone scams targeting sensitive information like financial transactions.
  • The podcast discusses the tragic case of a 17-year-old sentenced to 35 years in prison and the lack of support for young people.
  • The episode explores a proposed city-county council tax increase and its potential impact on low-income families.

Community Connection – June 12 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and producer Eric

Community Connection: A Podcast that Keeps it Real

Have you ever wondered what’s really going on in your community? On the latest episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby dives into the latest news and issues affecting the lives of everyday people. From the proposed city-county council excise tax increase to the devastating effects of mass shootings, this episode is a must-list as Tina tackles tough topics with her signature honesty and compassion.

One of the most striking moments of the episode comes when Tina shares her own personal experience with a scammer who tried to trick her into buying a gift card. “I was on the phone with someone who claimed to be from Amazon, and they told me I needed to purchase a gift card to verify my identity,” Tina explains. “But I knew something wasn’t right, so I hung up and did some research. It turns out, it was a scam!”

Tina’s story serves as a warning to listeners to be cautious when dealing with unsolicited calls or messages, especially when it comes to sensitive information like financial transactions. “If it seems too good (or bad) to be true, it probably is,” she advises.

The episode also delves into the tragic case of Carmelo Anthony, a 17-year-old who was sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder. Tina shares her concerns about the justice system and the lack of support for young people, particularly those from marginalized communities. “How can we expect our young people to thrive when they’re not given the resources they need?” she asks.

Tina also discusses the proposed city-county council excise tax increase, which aims to generate $50 million annually to fund road improvements. While some argue that the tax increase is necessary, others are concerned about the impact on low-income families. “We need to find a way to make our roads safer without breaking the bank,” Tina says.

Throughout the episode, Tina takes calls from listeners, including a caller who shares her concerns about the lack of support for black families in the community. “We need to stop blaming each other and start taking responsibility for our actions,” she says.

The episode also touches on the importance of community events, such as the upcoming Shortridge High School Blue Devil Tailgate and the Arsenal Technical High School alumni event. Tina encourages listeners to get involved and support local initiatives that bring people together.

As the episode comes to a close, Tina reminds listeners that community connection is key to creating positive change. “We need to look out for each other and support one another, especially during tough times,” she says.

So, if you want to stay informed and connected to your community, tune in to the latest episode of Community Connection. With its honest discussions, personal stories, and community-focused topics, this podcast is a must-listen for anyone looking to make a difference.

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