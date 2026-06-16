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16TH Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle

16TH Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, Mervin Mayo, Maurice Yancey & One Accord, Earnest Pugh and More

Published on June 16, 2026

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33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Richmond, VA – June 15, 2026 — LOCK IT IN! SUNDAY, JULY 12, 2026 @5PM for the 16th Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, at Dogwood Dell in Byrd Park, Richmond, VA. We are bringing the Community Back Together again with Earnest Pugh, Mervin Mayo, Cora Harvey Armstrong, The Brown Boyz from Long Island New York and representing the 757, Maurice Yancey and One Accord.  The legendary Doc Christian and The Belle will Co-Host the evening.  This is going to be EPIC!

Let’s come together in harmony and celebrate the joy of gospel music as we lift up the name of the Lord. 🎵❤️🙏. 

This event is absolutely FREE to the public! 

However should the rain decide to pour and the heat becomes unbearable, we will shift our location to St. Paul’s Baptist Church on Creighton Road, Richmond, VA.

16TH Annual Gospel Music Fest with The Belle, Mervin Mayo, Maurice Yancey & One Accord, Earnest Pugh and More was originally published on praiserichmond.com

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