Cathy Hughes, a pioneer in broadcasting, empowered women and received the Key to Washington, D.C.

Bryant Scott's Tyscot Records celebrates 50 years of success in the gospel music industry.

The Center for Leadership Development and Enterprise Core support young people and small business owners.

Community Connection – July 22, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Cathy Hughes Founder & Chair of Urban One

Celebrating 50 Years of Legacy and Impact: Cathy Hughes and Bryant Scott Share Their Stories

This week on Community Connection, Tina Cosby sat down with two incredible individuals who have made a lasting impact on the Indianapolis community. Kathy Hughes, the founder and chair of Urban One, and Bryant Scott, the President of Tyscot Records, shared their inspiring stories of perseverance, leadership, and dedication to their craft.

Cathy Hughes, a true pioneer in the broadcasting industry, was honored with the prestigious Key to the City of Washington, D.C. for her tireless efforts in empowering her community. “I just hope and pray that I’ve had the impact on the lives of particularly women in the broadcasting industry that I get recognized for quite frequently,” she said. Hughes’ journey began at Howard University, where she was part of the first faculty of the School of Communications, alongside notable figures like Quincy Jones and Melvin Van Peebles.

Meanwhile, Bryant Scott, the President of Tyscot Records, celebrated the 50th anniversary of his family’s legendary gospel record label. “It’s been exciting,” he said, reflecting on the company’s history. “We were packing records, cutting grass, and cleaning restaurants. I don’t think there’s any more representative example of literally starting out from the bottom to the top.” Tyscott Records has been a staple in the gospel music industry for five decades, and Scott’s leadership has been instrumental in its success.

The conversation also touched on the importance of community and collaboration. The Center for Leadership Development (CLD) was featured, highlighting their efforts to provide opportunities for young people to explore their passions and interests. “We’re trying to meet students where they are, showing that they do have options, and showing that CLD is an answer for those options,” said Malik Perry, the manager of programs at CLD.

The episode also delved into the world of business, with Phil Powell, the executive director of the Indiana Business Research Center and co-founder of Enterprise Core, sharing his insights on how small business owners can access business fundamentals and grow their operations. “We launched Enterprise Core in 2021 to bring business school to business,” he explained. “We want to help small business owners gain that fundamental understanding that they’re good with their product, but maybe didn’t have those business fundamentals that help them make better decisions.”

Throughout the episode, Tina Cosby’s engaging conversation style and thoughtful questions brought out the best in her guests, making for a truly inspiring and informative listen. If you’re looking for a dose of motivation and insight into the lives of two remarkable individuals, be sure to tune in to this episode of Community Connection.