Concerns raised about US-Israel deal to disarm Hamas and recent cyber attacks on water systems.

New 'bell-to-bell' rule prohibits student cell phone use during school hours, presenting challenges.

Prosperity Indiana program aims to equip families with home maintenance and wealth-building knowledge.

Community Connection – July 31, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and producer Eric G

Community Connection: A Week in Review

As the summer heat sets in, the community is buzzing with excitement for the upcoming Indiana State Fair. But amidst the fun and games, there are some serious issues that need to be addressed. On this week’s episode of Community Connection, hosts Tina Cosby and Eric dive into the latest news and updates from around the city.

One of the biggest stories of the week was the announcement of a historic agreement between the US and Israel to disarm Hamas. However, not everyone is convinced that this deal will hold. As Tina Cosby notes, “I still believe we shouldn’t have been a part of in the first place. We shouldn’t have been there.” The hosts also discuss the recent cyber attacks on municipal water systems in seven states, including Minnesota, where over 30 water facilities were targeted.

But it’s not all serious business on this episode. The hosts also give away a family four-pack to the Indiana State Fair, courtesy of Praise AM 1310 and 95.1 FM. Caller number 10, Gerald, wins the tickets and shares his excitement with the hosts. “I’m gonna take my wife and probably a couple of grandkids,” he says. “We’ll have a great time, and I appreciate it.”

The hosts also discuss the upcoming school year and the new “bell-to-bell” rule, which prohibits students from using their cell phones during school hours. Tony Lamont, a local educator, joins the conversation and shares his thoughts on the matter. “It’s a habit, and it’s a deeper emotional connection that a lot of these students have to their cell phones,” he says. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I think it’s something that everybody’s going to have to work through.”

The hosts also talk about the upcoming Protect Home Ownership and Build Generational Wealth Train the Trainer program, which aims to equip families with the knowledge and resources they need to maintain their homes and build wealth. The program is being hosted by Prosperity Indiana and will take place on August 6th.

As the episode comes to a close, the hosts remind listeners that the Indiana State Fair is just around the corner and that they’ll be giving away more tickets next week. So be sure to tune in and stay connected with the community!

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about these topics and get the latest updates from around the city.