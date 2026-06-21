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Tonight's song is a 15 minute Praise & Worship from West Angeles COGIC

Under the leadership of longtime Minister of Music Patrick Henderson, the choir achieved widespread acclaim with the release of the Saints in Praise albums

The recordings pioneered a fresh approach to congregational worship, featuring extended praise medleys, adoration songs, and continuous worship sets that transformed the worship experience in churches nationwide.

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

History of West Angels COGIC Church Choir

The West Angeles Church of God in Christ Mass Choir is one of the most influential and celebrated gospel choirs in modern gospel music history. Based in Los Angeles, California, the choir rose to national prominence through its groundbreaking Saints in Praise recording series, which helped redefine praise and worship music in churches across the country.

Founded in 1964 by Sister Lois Ross, the wife of then-pastor Elder H.C. Ross, Sr., the choir quickly became a fixture in the Southern California gospel community. During its early years, the ensemble shared platforms with gospel legends such as Mahalia Jackson, Cassietta George, and Rev. James Cleveland, whose support helped introduce the choir to a broader audience.

Under the leadership of longtime Minister of Music Patrick Henderson, the choir achieved widespread acclaim with the release of the Saints in Praise albums during the late 1980s and early 1990s. The recordings pioneered a fresh approach to congregational worship, featuring extended praise medleys, adoration songs, and continuous worship sets that transformed the worship experience in churches nationwide.

Led for many years by Bishop Charles E. Blake, the West Angeles Mass Choir became known for its powerful vocals, dynamic live recordings, and spirit-filled worship. Signature songs such as “Great Is The Lord” and “What A Mighty God We Serve” remain favorites among gospel music listeners and worshippers around the world.

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With landmark releases including Saints in Praise, Vol. 1, Saints in Praise, Vol. 3, and Yes Lord: Saints in Praise, the West Angeles Mass Choir has left an enduring legacy on gospel music and continues to be recognized as a pioneering force in praise and worship.