Youth programs aim to keep teens away from violence and provide opportunities for success.

Community should focus on celebrating achievements rather than just highlighting challenges.

Importance of independent thinking and community engagement, beyond partisan politics.

Community Connection – August 4, 2026 – Tina Cosby – Sr. Pastor Rev Denell Howard

Moving Indy Forward: Community Connection with Tina Cosby

As the new school year begins, many students are heading back to class, but the conversation around community and youth development continues to be a pressing issue in Indianapolis. On the latest episode of Community Connection with Tina Cosby, Reverend Denell Howard joins the show to discuss his work with Evolve International, Inc. and the Summer Strategy Plan, a program aimed at keeping teenagers away from violence and providing them with opportunities for success.

Reverend Howard emphasizes the importance of meeting young people where they are, saying, “We need to have an athletic attitude. Announce our wins first.” He notes that the community often focuses on the negative, highlighting the challenges and problems, rather than celebrating the successes and achievements of young people. “We highlight what’s good, and we celebrate what’s good,” he says.

The Summer Strategy Plan, which was rolled out in May, brought together several organizations to provide opportunities for young people to engage in positive activities, such as basketball and the culinary arts. Reverend Howard notes that many young people made the decision to live and do the right thing this summer, and that the community should be proud of their efforts. “We have to give children some credit,” he says. “They’re waking up, and they’re saying, ‘I don’t want to die. I want to live.'”

The conversation also touches on the importance of voting and community engagement. Reverend Howard emphasizes the need for independent thinking and action, saying, “We should be independent of what both parties. We don’t have to be Democrat or Republican.” He notes that the community often gets caught up in party politics, rather than focusing on what’s best for the people.

The episode also delves into the topic of the Save Our Youth Rally, a community event aimed at getting young people excited about going back to school and providing them with resources and support. Reverend Howard notes that the rally will feature a panel discussion with grandmothers who are second-generation parents, as well as a bounce house, DJ, and other activities.

Throughout the episode, Reverend Howard’s passion and dedication to the community shine through, and his words of wisdom and encouragement are inspiring. As he says, “We are not going back. We are moving forward.” If you’re interested in learning more about the Summer Strategy Plan, the Save Our Youth Rally, and Reverend Howard’s work with Evolve International, Inc., be sure to listen to the full episode of Community Connection with Tina Cosby.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about:

The Summer Strategy Plan and its impact on young people in Indianapolis

The importance of community engagement and voting

The Save Our Youth Rally and its goals for the upcoming school year

Reverend Danell Howard’s work with Evolve International, Inc. and his vision for a brighter future for young people in Indianapolis

Tune in to Community Connection with Tina Cosby to hear more about these topics and to be inspired by Reverend Howard’s words of wisdom.