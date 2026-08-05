Listen Live
Close
Local

ISP: I-70 Closed for Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis

Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting on the near east side of Indy that forced all lanes of I-70 eastbound to close.

Published on August 5, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 on the near east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

At around 11:30 a.m., I-70 eastbound was closed near the Rural Street and Keystone Avenue exit because of the shooting investigation.

ISP said officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a man outside of a silver Dodge Charger who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after a tourniquet was applied to his leg.

Troopers believe that the man who was shot was a passenger in the Charger and that the gunfire came from someone in another vehicle driving on the interstate.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the far two left lanes were eventually opened to let traffic pass.

ISP: I-70 Closed for Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Recent
Local  |  Staff

ISP: I-70 Closed for Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis

Comments
14 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Things You Might Not Know About Barack Obama

Comments
11 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Black Shows & Movies Heading to Netflix in August

Comments
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – August 4, 2026 – Tina Cosby – Sr Pastor Rev Denell Howard

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Instagram Transaction Ends in Robbery at Avon Texas Roadhouse

Comments
Local  |  FOX 59

Former ‘Fight Club’ IPS Teacher to Plead Guilty to Neglect

Comments
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Better Questions Lead To Better Answers | Dr. Willie Jolley

Comments
Music  |  Nia Noelle

Tony Terry on His Memoir, Roberta Flack, and the One Voyage Cruise

Comments
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – August 3, 2026, Tina Cosby with William Oliver – Rev. Larry Bates & Leon Taylor

Comments
5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Ozempic Face Warning, & U.S. Wildfires

Comments

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close