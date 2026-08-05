INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting that happened on I-70 on the near east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

At around 11:30 a.m., I-70 eastbound was closed near the Rural Street and Keystone Avenue exit because of the shooting investigation.

ISP said officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found a man outside of a silver Dodge Charger who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition after a tourniquet was applied to his leg.

Troopers believe that the man who was shot was a passenger in the Charger and that the gunfire came from someone in another vehicle driving on the interstate.

The Indiana Department of Transportation said the far two left lanes were eventually opened to let traffic pass.

ISP: I-70 Closed for Interstate Shooting in Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com