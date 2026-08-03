Meeting young voters where they are and making voting relevant to their lives

Moving beyond just voter registration to actively engaging the community

The need for community leaders to coalesce around a common goal

Community Connection – August 3, 2026, Tina Cosby with William Oliver – Rev. Larry Bates & Leon Taylor

The Importance of Voter Engagement: A Community Connection

As we approach the mid-term elections, it’s essential to talk about the importance of voter engagement. In a recent episode of Community Connection, a panel of experts discussed the challenges and opportunities in getting young people, particularly those between the ages of 20 and 50, to participate in the democratic process.

The panel, consisting of William “Duke” Oliver, a former city-county councilor and lifetime member of the NAACP, Reverend Larry Bates, Senior pastor of the Community Lifeline Christian Church, and Leon Taylor, owner of Leon’s Barbershops, emphasized the need to connect with this demographic and make voting relevant to their lives.

“We’re trying to get the young people to understand why they should care about what’s going on in the country,” said Reverend Bates. “They’re not apathetic, but they don’t know how to connect the dots. We need to meet them where they are and make it relevant to their lives.”

Leon Taylor added, “We need to make sure that all our clients are registered to vote. We need to go to different barbershops and make sure they have the applications to get registered. This is not a one-off, it’s ongoing until the registration deadline in October.”

The panel also discussed the challenges of reaching this demographic, citing the influence of social media and the fact that many young people are not being taught about the importance of voting in school. “We’ve allowed a generation to be raised that can rebel against their parents because the system says call 911 on your parents,” said Reverend Bates. “We need to teach them the value of respect and communication.”

The conversation also touched on the importance of voter registration and the need to move beyond just registering people to get them engaged in the process. “We need to have a plan, a plan, and some kind of something else,” said Tina Cosby, the host of Community Connection. “We need to make it relevant and get folks excited about the fact that their vote is relevant.”

The episode also highlighted the need for community leaders to come together and work towards a common goal. “We need to coalesce around something,” said Reverend Bates. “We need to figure out what we’re all going to coalesce around and then leaders will develop as a result of a common thing.”

The panel’s discussion was a powerful reminder of the importance of voter engagement and the need for community leaders to work together to make a difference. If you’re interested in learning more about this topic and hearing the full conversation, tune in to the latest episode of Community Connection.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about:

The challenges of reaching young people and making voting relevant to their lives

The importance of voter registration and moving beyond just registering people

The need for community leaders to come together and work towards a common goal

The role of social media and the influence of celebrities in shaping public opinion

Don’t miss this important conversation and tune in to Community Connection to hear more about the importance of voter engagement and how you can make a difference in your community.