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Three Hurt in Early-Morning Indy Shooting

Investigators believe the two scenes are connected.

Published on June 29, 2026

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Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot early Sunday on Indy’s Near Northeast Side. Police were called just before 4 a.m. to two locations near 38th and Sherman. Officers first found a male shot on North Gale Street; he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Minutes later, they located two more males on North Olney Street, and police say one of them was in critical condition.

Investigators believe the two scenes are connected. Detectives are gathering statements and reviewing evidence, and no additional information has been released.

Three Hurt in Early-Morning Indy Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

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