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INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is under a heat advisory with temperatures in the 90s throughout the week.

Many cooling centers will open throughout the state for those that need to find relief from the heat. Hoosiers looking to find cooling centers in their area can contact Indiana 211. To learn more, call 211 or (866) 211-9966.

Available cooling centers can also be found by clicking here.

Marion County

For those living in Indianapolis, Indy Parks has several cooling centers across the city.

Those Cooling Centers are:

Broad Ripple Park Family Center

Brookside Park Family Center

Christian Park Family Center

Frederick Douglass Park Family Center

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center

Krannert Park Family Center

Grassy Creek Environmental Education Center

Pride Park Family Center

Rhodius Park Family Center

Riverside Park Family Center

Stanley Strader Park Family Center

Washington Park Family Center

Windsor Park Family Center

Watkins Park Family Center

Thatcher Park Family Center

For addresses and hours of operations of these cooling centers, click here.

Beech Grove will also have two cooling Centers for residents starting Monday, June 29. Those hours and locations are:

Beech Grove Senior Center, 602 Main St

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday

8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave

8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

Other Central Indiana Cooling Centers

For addresses and hour of operations of cooling centers below, click here.

Marion

St. Martin Community Center

Grant County Family YMCA

Grant County Rescue Mission

Kokomo

The Kokomo Rescue Mission

The Excel Center in Kokomo

Peru

Community Resource Center

Miami County Courthouse

Miami County Health Department

Miami County YMCA

Peru City Hall

Peru Public Library

Peru Schools Administration Building

Cooling Stations in Central Indiana that Hoosiers Can Find was originally published on wibc.com