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Cooling Stations in Central Indiana that Hoosiers Can Find

With temperatures in the 90s all week, cooling centers are open in Indiana.

Published on June 29, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is under a heat advisory with temperatures in the 90s throughout the week.

Many cooling centers will open throughout the state for those that need to find relief from the heat. Hoosiers looking to find cooling centers in their area can contact Indiana 211. To learn more, call 211 or (866) 211-9966.

Available cooling centers can also be found by clicking here.

Marion County

For those living in Indianapolis, Indy Parks has several cooling centers across the city.

Those Cooling Centers are:

  • Broad Ripple Park Family Center
  • Brookside Park Family Center
  • Christian Park Family Center
  • Frederick Douglass Park Family Center
  • Garfield Park Burrello Family Center
  • Krannert Park Family Center
  • Grassy Creek Environmental Education Center
  • Pride Park Family Center
  • Rhodius Park Family Center
  • Riverside Park Family Center
  • Stanley Strader Park Family Center
  • Washington Park Family Center
  • Windsor Park Family Center
  • Watkins Park Family Center
  • Thatcher Park Family Center

For addresses and hours of operations of these cooling centers, click here.

Beech Grove will also have two cooling Centers for residents starting Monday, June 29. Those hours and locations are:

  • Beech Grove Senior Center, 602 Main St
    8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday
  • Hornet Park Community Center, 5245 Hornet Ave
    8 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday

Other Central Indiana Cooling Centers

For addresses and hour of operations of cooling centers below, click here.

Marion

  • St. Martin Community Center
  • Grant County Family YMCA
  • Grant County Rescue Mission

Kokomo

  • The Kokomo Rescue Mission
  • The Excel Center in Kokomo

Peru

  • Community Resource Center
  • Miami County Courthouse
  • Miami County Health Department
  • Miami County YMCA
  • Peru City Hall
  • Peru Public Library
  • Peru Schools Administration Building

Cooling Stations in Central Indiana that Hoosiers Can Find was originally published on wibc.com

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