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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on July 11, 2026

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Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
Praise Indy Text Club
  • Clinton Gardner & New Sound Worshippers is an award-winning gospel music ministry and contemporary community choir
  • Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the dynamic ensemble has earned widespread recognition for its powerful vocals, high-energy performances, and spirit-filled worship.
  • See another song by Clinton Gardner & NSW ft. Destinee Fitzpatrick "Here I AM"

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Clinton Gardner & New Sound Worshippers Continue to Inspire Through Dynamic Gospel Ministry

Clinton Gardner & New Sound Worshippers is an award-winning gospel music ministry and contemporary community choir led by acclaimed singer, songwriter, and director Clinton Gardner. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, the dynamic ensemble has earned widespread recognition for its powerful vocals, high-energy performances, and spirit-filled worship. Known for their musical excellence and passionate ministry, Clinton Gardner & New Sound Worshippers continue to make a lasting impact on audiences throughout the contemporary gospel music community.

Here’s another song by Clinton Gardner & NSW “Here I Am” featuring Destinee Fitzpatrick. Clinton Gardner & NSW will be recording here in Indy in September.

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