Listen Live
Close
all news

Cece Winans Releases Awaited Project “The Hymns”

CeCe Winans Returns to the Sacred Roots of Gospel

Published on July 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
Praise Indy Text Club
  • The 16-track collection celebrates some of the most beloved hymns in Christian music
  • In addition to the new album, Winans is preparing to release her latest book, Faith For Generations
  • Here one of her hymns right now.

CeCe Winans Returns to the Sacred Roots of Gospel

With Her Long-Awaited Recording of THE HYMNS!

CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

CeCe Winans Returns to the Classics with New Album The Hymns

Gospel music icon CeCe Winans is taking listeners back to the foundations of faith with the release of her highly anticipated new album, The Hymns, now available on all digital streaming platforms.

The 16-track collection celebrates some of the most beloved hymns in Christian music, offering fresh recordings of timeless songs that have inspired generations of believers. From Amazing Grace and Blessed Assurance to It Is Well, How Great Thou Art, and I Surrender All, Winans delivers each selection with the heartfelt passion and authenticity that have defined her award-winning career.

“These hymns serve as an anchor for believers, keeping us grounded in what matters most,” says Winans. “In a world that is constantly changing, they connect us to the old landmarks of faith, reminding us of God’s unchanging nature and the core truths that must remain central to our worship.”

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producers Thomas Hardin Jr. and Tyrone Jackson, The Hymns honors the rich heritage of these sacred songs while showcasing Winans’ unmistakable voice with warmth, reverence, and power. The project invites longtime hymn lovers and a new generation of worshippers to rediscover the enduring message of hope found in these cherished classics.

Track Listing:

  1. Blessed Assurance
  2. I Am Thine O Lord
  3. I Have Decided to Follow Jesus
  4. Amazing Grace
  5. Jesus Loves Me
  6. What a Friend We Have in Jesus
  7. How Great Thou Art
  8. At the Cross
  9. Just As I Am
  10. I Surrender All
  11. It Is Well
  12. I Need Thee
  13. There Is a Fountain
  14. Great Is Thy Faithfulness
  15. Nothing But the Blood
  16. The First Noel

In addition to the new album, Winans is preparing to release her latest book, Faith For Generations, on July 21, 2026. The devotional encourages readers to embrace and pass on a lasting legacy of faith, worship, and God’s unchanging truth. The book is available now for pre-order and will be released wherever books are sold.

With The Hymns, CeCe Winans continues her mission of pointing listeners to Christ through music that transcends generations and reminds the Church of the enduring power of worship.

Here’s 1 of the Hymns off her project “What a friend We Have In Jesus”

More from Praise Indy

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Faithful Fridays
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

CeCe Winans
all news  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Cece Winans Releases Awaited Project “The Hymns”

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: The Family of Nolan Wells Demands Answers and More

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – July 10, 2026 – Tina Cosby with open lines and Contributing Anaylst James Patterson

8 Items
Travel  |  Danica Daniel

Erica & Warryn Campbell Want Couples To Fall In Love All Over Again During ONE Voyage 2026 Cruise’s Dreamy Vow Renewal Experience [Exclusive Video]

Relationships  |  Get Up!

Turning Goals Into Commitment for Stronger Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley

17 Items
News  |  Tron Snow

Where’s Mitch McConnell? : The Internet Thinks Republicans Are Covering Up The Senator’s Fate

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – July 9, 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Ebony Chappel and Elesha Storey

8:42
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Darwin Hobbs Returns With First Album in 16 Years

A smiling African American man in a suit standing in a church with stained glass windows. The text identifies him as Reverend Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, the guest speaker for an Ecumenical Service event.
all news  |  Nick Cottongim

WATCH LIVE: Indiana Black Expo Ecumenical Service | 7PM Start

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close