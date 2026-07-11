Cece Winans Releases Awaited Project “The Hymns”
- The 16-track collection celebrates some of the most beloved hymns in Christian music
- In addition to the new album, Winans is preparing to release her latest book, Faith For Generations
- Here one of her hymns right now.
CeCe Winans Returns to the Sacred Roots of Gospel
With Her Long-Awaited Recording of THE HYMNS!
CeCe Winans Returns to the Classics with New Album The Hymns
Gospel music icon CeCe Winans is taking listeners back to the foundations of faith with the release of her highly anticipated new album, The Hymns, now available on all digital streaming platforms.
The 16-track collection celebrates some of the most beloved hymns in Christian music, offering fresh recordings of timeless songs that have inspired generations of believers. From Amazing Grace and Blessed Assurance to It Is Well, How Great Thou Art, and I Surrender All, Winans delivers each selection with the heartfelt passion and authenticity that have defined her award-winning career.
“These hymns serve as an anchor for believers, keeping us grounded in what matters most,” says Winans. “In a world that is constantly changing, they connect us to the old landmarks of faith, reminding us of God’s unchanging nature and the core truths that must remain central to our worship.”
Produced by Grammy Award-winning producers Thomas Hardin Jr. and Tyrone Jackson, The Hymns honors the rich heritage of these sacred songs while showcasing Winans’ unmistakable voice with warmth, reverence, and power. The project invites longtime hymn lovers and a new generation of worshippers to rediscover the enduring message of hope found in these cherished classics.
Track Listing:
- Blessed Assurance
- I Am Thine O Lord
- I Have Decided to Follow Jesus
- Amazing Grace
- Jesus Loves Me
- What a Friend We Have in Jesus
- How Great Thou Art
- At the Cross
- Just As I Am
- I Surrender All
- It Is Well
- I Need Thee
- There Is a Fountain
- Great Is Thy Faithfulness
- Nothing But the Blood
- The First Noel
In addition to the new album, Winans is preparing to release her latest book, Faith For Generations, on July 21, 2026. The devotional encourages readers to embrace and pass on a lasting legacy of faith, worship, and God’s unchanging truth. The book is available now for pre-order and will be released wherever books are sold.
With The Hymns, CeCe Winans continues her mission of pointing listeners to Christ through music that transcends generations and reminds the Church of the enduring power of worship.
Here’s 1 of the Hymns off her project “What a friend We Have In Jesus”
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