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Black Excellence Brunch Honors Patti LaBelle At Exclusive Soirée

Black Excellence Brunch Honors Beloved Icon, Culinary Queen & Songstress Supreme Patti LaBelle At Exclusively Exquisite NOLA Affair

Black Excellence Brunch brings together tastemakers, changemakers, and entertainers to celebrate Patti LaBelle's legacy

Published on July 13, 2026

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Two smiling people posing at a Black Excellence Brunch event, with the NYX Professional Makeup logo visible.
Source: CRV Productions

The famed Black Excellence Brunch continues to redefine the elevated event experience that returned to NOLA for a celebration of beloved icon, cuisine queen, and songstress supreme, Patti LaBelle, at an exclusively exquisite all-white affair on the final day of ESSENCE Fest.

Presented in partnership with NYX Cosmetics, the invite-only soirée brought together industry leaders, tastemakers, changemakers, and entertainers for good vibes, opulent eats, and meaningful exchanges at the lavishly decorated River City Venue at Port of New Orleans Place.

At 82-years-young, Ms. Patti radiated with gratitude while receiving her flowers for her indelible impact on pop culture and timeless influence on generations of artists and audiences.

In one of the event’s buzziest moments, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Marsha Ambrosius honored the legend with a soul-stirring rendition of quintessential classic, “if Only You Knew,” which made us believe shoes were about to be thrown–whew, she did that!

The emotional exchange between the two powerhouse vocalists brought attendees to their feet, creating one of the defining moments of Essence Festival weekend.

Two women on stage, one wearing a floral dress and the other in a white suit, performing together.
Source: CRV Productions

Following the moment of all moments, Rep. Jasmine Crockett showed love to Patti while dropping a gem ahead of November’s crucial midterm elections.

A woman in a white outfit performing on stage with a microphone, surrounded by colorful lighting and decor.
Source: CRV Productions

“Patti said that she’s been standing for over 80 years. I don’t know how she looks like this, except for the fact that Black don’t crack, but I want to be clear about something. They want you to take that seat that they offered Patti. That’s what they want you to do,” she said, per ESSENCE.

“They want you to sit down in this moment. I’m here to tell you that this is our time to stand. This is when we recognize that we stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. This is when we honor their sacrifices, and we make sure that we keep going because they can try to silence us, but it is our time to be loud.”

Other notable attendees included MC Lyte, Kendrick Sampson, Brandon Claybon, and the stars of Paramount+ hit Diarra From Detroit, DomiNque Perry and Dearra Kilpatrick.

“Black Excellence Brunch has always been about creating intentional spaces where our stories, achievements, and legacy are celebrated,” said founder Trell Thomas

“To honor a living legend like Patti LaBelle while partnering with NYX Professional Makeup to champion beauty, authenticity, and representation made this year’s gathering incredibly meaningful.”

With dynamic partners like NYX Professional Makeup, the brand continues to deepen its commitment to empowering diverse voices while celebrating authentic self-expression through beauty and culture.

Throughout the afternoon, guests experienced meaningful conversations, memorable performances, elevated hospitality, and authentic connections that embodied the spirit of ESSENCE Festival.

Black Excellence Brunch Honors Beloved Icon, Culinary Queen & Songstress Supreme Patti LaBelle At Exclusively Exquisite NOLA Affair was originally published on bossip.com

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