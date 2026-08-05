Upcoming Indiana State Fair offers excitement, but navigation challenges remain.

Gas tax holiday impacts residents, highlighting need for community involvement.

Supporting local black-owned businesses can empower the community.

Community Connection – August 5, 2026 – Tina Cosby with James Patterson and Open Lines

Community Connection: A Conversation on Community, Politics, and Entertainment

In a lively episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby and her contributing analyst James Patterson dive into a wide range of topics, from the upcoming Indiana State Fair to the importance of supporting local black businesses. With a mix of humor, insight, and passion, the conversation covers everything from the challenges of navigating the city’s infrastructure to the power of voting and community engagement.

One of the key topics of discussion was the upcoming Indiana State Fair, which is set to take place on August 7th. Tina and James talked about the excitement of the event, including the rides, food, and entertainment. However, they also acknowledged the challenges of navigating the fairgrounds, with James joking that “the good thing about the State Fair is it has maps and signs to every major stopping point on the grounds there.”

The conversation also turned to the topic of politics, with a discussion about the gas tax holiday and its impact on local residents. James noted that “people like you and I, we’re going to suffer” from the increased costs of gas, and Tina emphasized the importance of being aware of the issues and getting involved in the community. The discussion highlighted the need for residents to be informed and engaged in the decision-making process.

In a lighter moment, the conversation turned to the topic of entertainment, with a discussion about the popular TV show “Dark Shadows.” James shared a personal anecdote about watching the show as a child, while Tina reminisced about the show’s iconic characters. The conversation was a fun and lighthearted moment in an otherwise serious discussion.

However, the episode also tackled some serious topics, including the importance of supporting local black businesses. Tina and James discussed the idea of creating a directory of black-owned businesses in the community, which would provide a resource for residents looking to support local entrepreneurs. James noted that “it’s not about isolating ourselves from others, but about supporting those who are trying to make a difference in our community.”

The episode also featured a discussion about the power of voting and community engagement. Tina and James talked about the upcoming community conversation on voter empowerment, which will take place on August 8th. The event will provide information on key election dates, early voting, and voter eligibility, and will also offer voter registration on site.

As the episode came to a close, Tina and James reflected on the importance of community and connection. James noted that “we gotta stay in the game” and continue to engage with the community, while Tina emphasized the need for residents to be informed and involved in the decision-making process.

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about these topics and the lively conversation between Tina Cosby and James Patterson.

One of the key topics of discussion was the upcoming Indiana State Fair, which is set to take place on August 7th. Tina and James talked about the excitement of the event, including the rides, food, and entertainment. However, they also acknowledged the challenges of navigating the fairgrounds, with James joking that “the good thing about the State Fair is it has maps and signs to every major stopping point on the grounds there.”

The conversation also turned to the topic of politics, with a discussion about the gas tax holiday and its impact on local residents. James noted that “people like you and I, we’re going to suffer” from the increased costs of gas, and Tina emphasized the importance of being aware of the issues and getting involved in the community. The discussion highlighted the need for residents to be informed and engaged in the decision-making process.

In a lighter moment, the conversation turned to the topic of entertainment, with a discussion about the popular TV show “Dark Shadows.” James shared a personal anecdote about watching the show as a child, while Tina reminisced about the show’s iconic characters. The conversation was a fun and lighthearted moment in an otherwise serious discussion.

However, the episode also tackled some serious topics, including the importance of supporting local black businesses. Tina and James discussed the idea of creating a directory of black-owned businesses in the community, which would provide a resource for residents looking to support local entrepreneurs. James noted that “it’s not about isolating ourselves from others, but about supporting those who are trying to make a difference in our community.”

The episode also featured a discussion about the power of voting and community engagement. Tina and James talked about the upcoming community conversation on voter empowerment, which will take place on August 8th. The event will provide information on key election dates, early voting, and voter eligibility, and will also offer voter registration on site.

As the episode came to a close, Tina and James reflected on the importance of community and connection. James noted that “we gotta stay in the game” and continue to engage with the community, while Tina emphasized the need for residents to be informed and involved in the decision-making process.

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about these topics and the lively conversation between Tina Cosby and James Patterson.