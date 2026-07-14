5 Low Tension Hairstyles Taking Over the Summer

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After seasons of slick backs, extra small braids, and ultra-tight ponytails dominating our timelines, more people are giving their scalps a much-needed break. This summer, healthy hair is officially the vibe, and low tension hairstyles are leading the way. Check out five low-tension hairstyles to try this summer inside.

According to Essence, many textured hair enthusiasts are swapping styles that pull tightly on the scalp for softer looks that prioritize growth, moisture, and overall hair health. The shift comes as more Black women openly discuss dealing with thinning edges, breakage, and traction alopecia caused by repeated tension.

Celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood — who has styled stars like Issa Rae — told the publication that the goal is simple. Healthy hair should always come first. She points to celebrities including Beyoncé, SZA, Yara Shahidi and Issa as examples of embracing softer, more natural styles that are just as beautiful as high-tension protective looks.

The best part is that low-tension styles are no longer reserved for lazy weekends. They have become polished enough for work, weddings, vacations and nights out.

Here are five styles taking over this summer.

5 Low Tension Hairstyles To Try This Summer

1. Twist Outs

A classic for a reason, twist-outs continue to be one of the healthiest ways to wear natural hair. They create volume, showcase curl definition, and place very little stress on the scalp. With the right cream or butter, they can last several days while keeping strands moisturized.

2. Flat Twists

Flat twists offer the sleek appearance of cornrows without the same amount of pulling. They work beautifully as an everyday style and can also double as a foundation for a defined twist-out once taken down.

3. Mini Twists

Mini twists remain one of the most versatile protective options with minimal tension. Wear them loose, gather them into a bun, clip them back with a claw clip, or style them into updos throughout the week. They require less daily manipulation, which can help reduce breakage.

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4. Fluffy Natural Curls

Big, soft curls are having a major moment. Whether achieved through flexi rods, perm rods, or simply embracing your natural texture, fluffy curls celebrate volume instead of slick perfection while giving the scalp room to breathe.

5. Bantu Knots

Bantu knots continue to deliver both style and function. Worn as a standalone look or unraveled into a textured knot-out, they minimize constant pulling while protecting the hair from excessive manipulation.

The growing popularity of low-tension styles proves that healthy hair and beautiful hair can absolutely go hand in hand. This season, giving your edges and scalp a little extra grace may be the best beauty trend of all.

RELATED: 51 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of A Short Cut

5 Low Tension Hairstyles Taking Over the Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com