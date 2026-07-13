Lindsey Graham's politics were divisive, but his passing is a wake-up call for Hoosiers to participate in the democratic process.

Voting is crucial, especially for the Black community, to ensure their voices are heard and their interests are represented.

Voter suppression and the impact of Trump's policies on marginalized groups must be addressed to empower all citizens.

Community Connection July 13 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Cordelia Lewis-Burks and Rachel Phillips

The Passing of Lindsey Graham: What Does it Mean for Indiana and the Nation?

As the news of Lindsey Graham’s sudden passing sent shockwaves across the nation, many are left wondering what this means for the future of politics in Indiana and beyond. In a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby sat down with veteran political strategist and voting rights advocate, Miss Cordelia Lewis Burks, to discuss the implications of Graham’s passing and what it means for the state of Indiana.

“I was not a fan of Lindsey Graham even before Donald Trump became president,” Miss Cordelia said, “because when you work in politics all over the country, I try to recollect some of the issues that are before me and my community, and Lindsey Graham did not, in my opinion, represent all of the citizens of South Carolina.”

Miss Cordelia’s candid assessment of Graham’s legacy highlights the complex and often contentious nature of his politics. As a key ally of Donald Trump, Graham’s influence extended far beyond his home state of South Carolina, and his passing leaves a significant void in the Republican Party.

But what does this mean for Indiana? According to Miss Cordelia, it’s a wake-up call for Hoosiers to get involved in the democratic process. “This is a call to action, not only for the state chair, but the county chairs,” she said. “We need to get out and vote, and especially in our black community. We need to make sure that we have the congressmen who will represent us.”

Miss Cordelia emphasized the importance of voting and getting involved in the democratic process, particularly in the upcoming election. “Our vote is our power,” she said. “We need to register, and we need to make sure that we’re voting. We can’t just sit back and expect things to change.”

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The conversation also touched on the issue of voter suppression and the impact of Donald Trump’s policies on marginalized communities. “We need to talk about the reasons why young people need to vote,” Miss Cordelia said. “They need to understand that their vote is their power, and that they have the ability to make a difference.”

Throughout the episode, Miss Cordelia’s passion and expertise shone through as she discussed the importance of getting involved in politics and making your voice heard. If you’re interested in learning more about the implications of Lindsey Graham’s passing and what it means for Indiana, we highly recommend listening to the full episode of Community Connection.

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more from Miss Cordelia Lewis Burks and Tina Cosby as they discuss the passing of Lindsey Graham and its implications for Indiana and the nation.