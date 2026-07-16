Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are looking for answers after three Lexus SUVs were stolen from Indiana University Indianapolis parking areas earlier this week.

University officials say the thefts happened before noon Tuesday, July 14, in parking lots and garages mainly used by staff from nearby hospitals.

Investigators say a Lexus RX 350 was stolen from Lot 80 in the 1000 block of West Vermont Street. A second Lexus RX 350 was taken from the Vermont Street Garage, also in that area. A third vehicle, a Lexus RX 300, was stolen from the Riverwalk Garage in the 200 block of University Boulevard.

All three vehicles were taken from campus and driven away. Police have not released any suspect information.

The IU Police Department, IU Health Police and IMPD are working together on the investigation.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call IUPD Indianapolis at 317-274-7911. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

University officials are reminding drivers to lock their vehicles, take keys with them, keep valuables out of sight, and park in areas with good lighting and regular traffic. They also recommend using a steering wheel lock, which is available for free through IUPD

Three SUVs Stolen from IU Indy Parking Lots was originally published on wibc.com