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Danville PD: Dog Found Dead in Backyard During Extreme Heat

Dog Found Dead in Backyard During Extreme Heat, say Danville Police

The Danville Police Department is investigating the death of a dog. Police say it died in the heat in a backyard on Wednesday.

Published on July 16, 2026

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DANVILLE, Ind. — Danville police are investigating the death of a dog.

Officers responded to a home on Bedford Drive, near the Hendricks County Fairgrounds, just before 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. They found a dead black schnauzer with no access to water or shade.

Purdue University veterinarians will perform a necropsy on the dog. A necropsy is the animal equivalent of an autopsy.

“The Danville Police Department is treating this incident with the seriousness it deserves,” Detective Sgt. Nate Lien said in a release. “Investigators are actively gathering and reviewing evidence, and no final determination has been made regarding potential criminal violations. Criminal charges may be filed upon completion of the investigation and after investigators have reviewed the findings from Purdue University’s necropsy. The investigation remains active and ongoing.”

The dog died during Wednesday’s heat advisory, with temperatures climbing into the 90s. National Weather Service meteorologists warn that extreme heat can quickly turn life-threatening for both people and animals.

“The Danville Police Department reminds pet owners that animals must have continuous access to fresh drinking water, adequate shade, and a location where they can cool themselves during periods of extreme heat,” Lien said. “Dogs can suffer heat stress, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke in a short period of time when exposed to high temperatures, particularly when they are confined outdoors to a tether without proper access to water and shelter.”

Danville police urge anyone who suspects animal neglect or abuse to report it immediately.

Dog Found Dead in Backyard During Extreme Heat, say Danville Police was originally published on wibc.com

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