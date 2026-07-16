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Central Indiana Under Heat Advisory as Temperatures Climb

Despite the wildfire smoke, Fucson said fire danger is low because of the region’s high humidity

Published on July 16, 2026

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A map showing major heat risk levels across Indiana for Thursday, July 16, 2026. The map indicates areas of extreme, major, moderate, and little/no heat risk.
Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Another heat advisory is in effect for central Indiana as temperatures climb into the low 90s and heat index values near 100 degrees.

“It’s going to be another fun day outside,” National Weather Service Indianapolis forecaster Kacie Fucson said. “Highs will be in the low 90s, and the heat index will be near 100.”

Fucson said smoke from the Canadian wildfires has remained high in the atmosphere and is not affecting air quality at ground level in central Indiana.

“So far, at least in central Indiana, that smoke hasn’t reached the ground,” she said. “But if you noticed yesterday, and probably again today, the skies are a little hazier. You might see some colorful sunrises or sunsets.”

A break from the heat is expected early next week.

“Going into Sunday and next week, we’ve got a better chance of some slightly cooler temperatures,” Fucson said. “Maybe even down to the low 80s by the middle of next week.”

Despite the wildfire smoke, Fucson said fire danger is low because of the region’s high humidity.

“Not really for here,” she said when asked about fire concerns. “Our humidity levels have been high enough that fire has not been a concern at the moment.”

She added that the current weather pattern is typical for this time of year.

“It’s not uncommon,” Fucson said. “We have an area of high pressure that kind of stays over the area for a couple of days, and that’s what’s driving this heat.”

Central Indiana Under Heat Advisory as Temperatures Climb was originally published on wibc.com

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