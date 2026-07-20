Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival 2026 Recap: KEM, O...
Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival 2026 Recap: KEM, October London, King George & More Light Up Indianapolis
Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival 2026 Recap: KEM, October London, King George & More Light Up Indianapolis
The 2026 Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival once again proved why it remains one of the most anticipated events of the Summer Celebration.
Thousands of music lovers packed IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium on Friday night for an unforgettable evening celebrating R&B, soul, funk, and Black excellence. From timeless classics to today’s chart topping favorites, every artist brought something special to the stage.
This year’s lineup featured KEM, October London, King George, and legendary funk group Midnight Star, creating a night full of singalongs, dancing, and unforgettable moments.
If you couldn’t make it or just want to relive the experience, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite moments from the night. Check out the Instagram videos below and experience the Music Heritage Festival all over again.
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Instagram Recap Videos
Midnight Star opened the night with classic funk favorites that had fans dancing from the very first song.
King George had the crowd singing every word as thousands filled the stadium.
October London brought his signature smooth vocals and classic soul sound to Indianapolis.
KEM closed out the night with a performance full of timeless love songs and fan favorites.
The WTLC family spent the night connecting with listeners and celebrating another incredible Summer Celebration.
Beyond the performances, the Music Heritage Festival was a celebration of community. Families, friends, and music fans from across the region came together for one night filled with joy, nostalgia, and unforgettable entertainment.
From fans singing every lyric to dancing in the aisles, the energy never slowed down.
Indiana Black Expo continues to create experiences that bring generations together, and the Music Heritage Festival remains one of the signature events that make Summer Celebration so special.
Until next year, we’ll be reliving these unforgettable moments.
Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival 2026 Recap: KEM, October London, King George & More Light Up Indianapolis was originally published on wtlcfm.com
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