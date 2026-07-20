Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital

Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival 2026 Recap: KEM, October London, King George & More Light Up Indianapolis

The 2026 Indiana Black Expo Music Heritage Festival once again proved why it remains one of the most anticipated events of the Summer Celebration.

Thousands of music lovers packed IU Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium on Friday night for an unforgettable evening celebrating R&B, soul, funk, and Black excellence. From timeless classics to today’s chart topping favorites, every artist brought something special to the stage.

This year’s lineup featured KEM, October London, King George, and legendary funk group Midnight Star, creating a night full of singalongs, dancing, and unforgettable moments.