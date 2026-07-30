Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend

Dennis Patterson is getting 43 years in prison for choking his ex-girlfriend and causing multiple facial fractures.

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
A middle-aged Black man with a beard and short curly hair, looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Dennis Patterson (Source: Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for beating his ex-girlfriend and stealing her car.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Wednesday that Dennis Patterson, 45, was convicted of criminal confinement, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, for the incident that happened on Dec. 9, 2025.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Patterson choked his ex-girlfriend in her car and threatened to kill her. The affidavit mentioned that the woman may have been choked “possibly on more than one occasion” while they were in the car.

The woman suffered multiple facial fractures, a fractured vertebra, and a broken nose because of the assault.

On June 2, Patterson was found guilty. He will serve his sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Indy Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Recent
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – July 30, 2026 – Tina Cosby and Producer Eric G with Open Lines

Comments
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Two Black-Owned Banks Uniting To Form A Historic Merger

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy Man Sentenced for Beating Ex-Girlfriend

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Judge Sentences Anderson Teenager to 100 Years in Prison

Comments
18 Items
Politics  |  Tron Snow

Dr. Fauci Pleads The 5th During GOP-Led Sham Hearing About The COVID-19 Pandemic

Comments
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

William McDowell Returns With Powerful New Worship Anthem

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Owner Says Indy Rental Shooting Isn’t His Fault

Comments
News  |  Zack Linly

Why Are News Outlets Reporting That Nolan Wells Was ‘Heavily Drinking’ Before His Death?

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Recount Panel Votes 2-1 Against Subpoenaing Voters

Comments
Local  |  Staff

Indy Mom Charged with Driving Drunk with 3 Kids in Car

Comments

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close