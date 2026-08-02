GMA Announces Nominees For the 57th Annual Dove Awards

Phil Wickham earns 9 nominations, CeCe Winans leads female artists with 7 nominations.

Gospel music represented across categories, including Mariah Carey, John Legend, and John P. Kee.

Theme 'Together For One' celebrates unity of Christian music community through worship and ministry.

Gospel Music Association Announces Nominees

For the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Tauren Wells Returns to Host for a 4th Consecutive Year

Phil Wickham Earns Nine Nominations as Top Male Artist Nominee; CeCe Winans Leads Female Artists with Seven

Mariah Carey, John Legend, John P. Kee and Tasha Cobbs Leonard Among the Nominees

57th Annual GMA Dove Awards Nominees Announced

The Gospel Music Association (GMA) has announced the nominees for the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards, celebrating excellence in Christian and Gospel music.

Leading this year’s nominations is Phil Wickham with nine nods, while gospel superstar CeCe Winans tops all female artists with seven nominations. Both are up for Artist of the Year alongside Brandon Lake, Josiah Queen, and Lauren Daigle.

Eight-time Dove Award winner Tauren Wells will return as host for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to hosting, Wells serves as an executive producer, is nominated twice, and will also perform during the show.

Gospel music is well represented across this year’s categories. Mariah Carey and The Clark Sisters earned a nomination for Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year with “Jesus I Do.” Tasha Cobbs Leonard and John Legend’s duet “Church” joins Fred Hammond and CeCe Winans in the Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year category.

The Gospel Worship Recorded Song of the Year nominees include music from Tye Tribbett, Jonathan McReynolds, and CeCe Winans, while John P. Kee, J.J. Hairston, and Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers are among the contenders for Traditional Gospel Album of the Year.

In the Gospel Worship Album of the Year category, CeCe Winans’ More Than This (Deluxe Edition) will compete alongside projects from Todd Galberth, Red Worship, Todd Dulaney, and VaShawn Mitchell.

The Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year nominees include:

“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” – Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Imposter Syndrome” – ANTHNY

“Jesus I Do” – Mariah Carey featuring The Clark Sisters

“Still (Live)” – Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts

“Sunday Morning” – Tauren Wells featuring Pastor Mike Jr.

This year’s theme, “Together For One,” is inspired by Colossians 3:14 and celebrates the unity of the Christian music community through worship and ministry.

The 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards will take place Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The awards will air exclusively on TBN and the TBN+ App on Friday, October 9, with broadcasts at 7:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also listen to the live simulcast on SiriusXM’s The Message (Channel 65).

Final-round voting for GMA professional members will take place August 7–14.