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BET UNVEILS “GET YOUR MIND RIGHT”

BET Launches Mental Health Initiative

Published on August 29, 2026
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  • “Get Your Mind Right,” the initiative builds on BET’s longstanding commitment to serving and uplifting Black audiences.
  • Get Your Mind Right will continue through original storytelling, community activations, partnerships, and culturally relevant experiences focused on awareness, healing, and connection.
  • Check out the trailer featuring Poet Aja Monet

BET UNVEILS “GET YOUR MIND RIGHT,”

A MULTI-PLATFORM MENTAL HEALTH INITIATIVE

DESIGNED TO INFORM, INSPIRE, AND CONNECT BLACK COMMUNITIES

Woman, anxiety and biting nails in studio for stress, bad habit and thinking of horror on blue background. Nervous african model chewing fingers for terror, worry and scared of fear with mockup space

BET Launches “Get Your Mind Right” Mental Health Initiative

BET is putting mental wellness at the center of an important new year-round initiative designed to encourage open conversations, connect Black communities with culturally relevant resources, and inspire healing through storytelling, community engagement, and culture.

Called “Get Your Mind Right,” the initiative builds on BET’s longstanding commitment to serving and uplifting Black audiences. The campaign aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health while reminding people that seeking support is a sign of strength.

As part of the initiative, BET has launched a national call for nominations to identify and celebrate people and organizations creating hope, healing, and Black joy in their communities. Therapists, creators, educators, athletes, faith leaders, community organizations, bookstores, wellness spaces, and other trusted community resources can be nominated for BET’s ongoing “Black Joy Is Healing” Spotlight series.

“Mental health is one of the most urgent and under-addressed issues impacting the Black community today, and we have a responsibility to help change that,” said Louis Carr, President of BET. “Through Get Your Mind Right, we’re creating space for honest conversations, connecting our communities to trusted support and resources, and reminding people that seeking help is a sign of strength.”

The initiative launched during Mental Health Awareness Month with We Got You, Mom, a multi-city activation honoring 15 mothers through acts of care, restoration, and financial support.

BET also highlighted Get Your Mind Right during the BET Awards 2026. Comedian and host Druski introduced the initiative during the broadcast, followed by a powerful two-minute campaign featuring spoken-word narration from acclaimed poet and activist Aja Monet. The campaign encouraged viewers to prioritize their mental well-being and helped reinforce BET’s commitment to reducing mental health stigma.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is serving as a strategic partner, providing mental health resources, educational tools, and advocacy to help individuals and families prioritize their well-being.

Moving forward, Get Your Mind Right will continue through original storytelling, community activations, partnerships, and culturally relevant experiences focused on awareness, healing, and connection.

BET is inviting audiences nationwide to nominate the people and spaces making a difference in their communities. To submit a nomination, visit the BET nomination page and join the conversation using #BETGetYourMindRight.

Check out the trailer here

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