Community leaders urged to address police incidents and speak up for the black community.

Nostalgia and changing attitudes around cigars and smoking discussed.

Upcoming Universal Circus and Colts' injury situation also featured in the conversation.

Community Connection – August 27 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines and Danny Bridges on Sports

Community Connection: A Conversation on Police-Community Relations, Cigars, and More

In a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby and producer Eric G, discussed a range of topics, from police-community relations to cigars and the upcoming UniverSoul Circus. The conversation was engaging, informative, and thought-provoking, leaving listeners with much to consider.

One of the most pressing issues discussed was the recent incident involving IMPD and black teenagers in Indianapolis. Counselor Oliver shared his concerns about the situation, stating, “I don’t know if any pressure is being put on the department, the police department. I don’t know if, like I said, if our community leaders, such as whoever would like to, is going to be speaking up about that.” He emphasized the importance of community leaders taking action and speaking out against incidents like this.

The conversation also touched on the topic of cigars, with Joe sharing his experiences with smoking pipes and flavored tobacco. He recalled, “I remember my father and all of his friends smoke pipes. All of them did. And I remember my mother used to go down to Sears and Sears sold a type of tobacco that my father liked and smoked. It was called Holiday.” The discussion highlighted the nostalgia surrounding cigars and the changing attitudes towards smoking.

In addition to these topics, the episode covered the upcoming UniverSoul Circus, with Danny Bridges choosing the numbered caller in giving away two free tickets to the event. The conversation also included a tribute to the late Robin Miller, a former colleague of Danny’s who passed away five years ago. Danny shared, “He was a kind, generous man with a heart the size of a compact car. I wanted nobody to know about it, but he really did a lot for people who were down on their luck after their racing careers were over.”

The episode also delved into the world of sports, with Danny discussing the Colts’ injury situation and the upcoming IndyCar race in Milwaukee. He expressed concerns about the Colts’ roster and the potential impact of injuries on their season.

Throughout the episode, Tina Cosby provided a platform for community members to share their thoughts and experiences. The conversation was engaging, informative, and thought-provoking, leaving listeners with much to consider.

If you’re interested in hearing more about the topics discussed in this episode, including police-community relations, cigars, and the upcoming Universal Circus, we encourage you to listen to the full episode of Community Connection.