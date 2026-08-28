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Rolls-Royce Cuts Ribbon on $1B Investment in Indiana Facilities

Governor Mike Braun joined business leaders Thursday to cut the ribbon on a $1 billion investment by Rolls-Royce into its Indiana operations.

Published on August 28, 2026
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Detailed view of a jet engine, with various components and wiring visible.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun joined business leaders Thursday to cut the ribbon on a $1 billion investment by Rolls-Royce into its Indiana operations.

The decade-long project modernizes manufacturing and assembly facilities across the company’s Indianapolis campus. The investment also adds new engine testing facilities in West Lafayette, making the local operation one of the premier engine manufacturing sites in the world.Governor Braun praised the defense giant’s commitment to the state.

“Rolls-Royce has called Indiana home for three decades, and this billion-dollar investment is a continued vote of confidence in Hoosier workers,” Braun said. “Advanced manufacturing like this is exactly what keeps Indiana’s economy strong and growing.”

Rolls-Royce executives say the expansion equips the company to build and test next-generation engines for the military, including systems for the U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber and the U.S. Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne. More Rolls-Royce defense products are manufactured in Indianapolis than anywhere else in the world.

The company employs around 3,500 workers in Indianapolis. Company officials say this project represents the largest single investment Rolls-Royce has ever made in the United States.

“This $1 billion investment into the Indianapolis site further cements Indiana as a leader in our nation’s defense,” Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks said.

Banks says more Rolls-Royce products are built in Indianapolis more than anywhere else in the world.

“Hoosiers working at Rolls-Royce in Indiana factories build the engines for C-130Js, the V-22 Osprey, the F-35B, and will soon be building the engines for B-52 bombers and the Army’s MV-75 Cheyenne,” he said.

Those engines power military aircraft that support U.S. missions around the world, including operations in the Middle East.

“The MV-75 is truly a game changer for the United States Army, providing longer range, faster, and more flexible options to support deep air assaults and the deployment of air launched effects for reconnaissance and electronic warfare,” Banks added.

Rolls-Royce Cuts Ribbon on $1B Investment in Indiana Facilities was originally published on wibc.com

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