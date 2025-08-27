Everything We Know So Far About the Michael Jackson Biopic

Few artists in history have left as deep a mark on music and culture as Michael Jackson.

From his beginnings with the Jackson 5 to his record-breaking solo career, his life remains one of the most fascinating stories in entertainment.

Now, Hollywood is taking on the challenge of bringing that story to the big screen.

The upcoming biopic Michael promises to explore both the legend and the man behind the music, with an ambitious production, a powerful cast, and plenty of buzz already surrounding it.

Here are 10 things we know so far about the highly anticipated film.

1. Title & Creative Team The film is simply titled Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by John Logan, and produced by Graham King along with Jack Branca and John McClain from the Jackson estate 2. Release Date & Scheduling After multiple delays—from April 2025 to October 2025—the biopic is now scheduled for release on April 24, 2026 in the U.S., with Universal handling international distribution 3. Potential Two‑Part Format Due to its lengthy runtime (around 3.5 hours), there are strong moves to split the film into two parts, with Part One possibly ending before the release of Thriller in 1980 4. Legal-Driven Reshoots The production required significant reshoots after discovering that a scene depicting the 1993 allegations violated a legal settlement with the accuser, Jordan Chandler. 5. Star of the Show: Jaafar Jackson Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew and son of Jermaine Jackson, plays the adult Michael Jackson in his film debut. His casting comes with full support from the Jackson estate and praise for his uncanny resemblance and talent 6. Portraying Young Michael Young Michael is played by Juliano Krue Valdi, a talented young performer discovered for his dancing and charisma 7. Supporting Cast – Family & Friends 8. Jackson 5 & Iconic Characters A large ensemble cast brings to life the rest of the Jackson 5 across ages—Jermaine, Jackie, Tito, Marlon—and includes industry figures like Berry Gordy, Diana Ross, Quincy Jones, and more. 9. Epic Scope & Narrative The biopic will span Michael’s rise—from childhood in the Jackson 5 through his personal and legal struggles—blending his musical genius with intimate human complexity. 10. Budget & Production Scale With a reported budget of around $155 million, the production includes elaborate recreations of Neverland Ranch, the “Thriller” set, and more, showcasing its ambition and cinematic scale.