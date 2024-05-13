Here’s How Our Faves Celebrated Mother’s Day

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Instagram overflowed with touching tributes from celebrities, honoring Mother’s Day with heartfelt reflections on their extraordinary journey through motherhood and the remarkable children they’ve raised. Some also seized the moment to express deep gratitude for the enduring love and support their mothers have generously given them throughout the years.

Halle Bailey marked her inaugural Mother’s Day on May 12 by sharing never-before-seen footage of her delivery with son Halo, whom she welcomed in 2023 with her rapper boyfriend, DDG.

The emotional montage commenced with Bailey, visibly filled with both pain and anticipation, awaiting the arrival of her son, Halo, in a hospital bed. The footage transitioned to post-delivery scenes of The Little Mermaid star cradling baby Halo, with DDG tenderly caring for their newborn.

Subsequent clips captured little Halo playfully interacting with Bailey, tugging at her hair and face in endearing moments. As the montage drew to a close, the celeb was depicted holding Halo during a studio session.

“My first mother’s day. The greatest love I’ve ever known,” the “In Your Hands” singer captioned the adorable video.

DDG also took to Instagram to show love to his child’s mother. The YouTube star and burgeoning rapper posted a video of him and Bailey smiling alongside one another as she held on to a sobbing Halo, attempting to console the cutie.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best mom to our cry baby,” he penned.

DDG surprised Bailey with a tattoo session as a special gift before the holiday. The mother-and-father duo went under the ink to get matching baby Halo tattoos written on their wrists in cursive. According to a video shared to YouTube on Sunday, DDG opted for a big version of the tattoo, which looked a bit painful. Bailey received the same tattoo in small red cursive.

“I wanted to do something cool for Mother’s Day, but I didn’t want to do nothing really monetary,” DDG told fans in the video.

“I done got Halle watches and chains and bracelets. I feel like at this point, its like pointless. So, I was like what can we do that can last forever? So, I got a tattoo artist that just pulled up. Hale has never gotten a tattoo before.”

Here are several more mothers and daughters who joined in the celebration of the holiday.

