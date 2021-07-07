PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Suzzanne Douglas, a graceful actress who starred alongside Gregory Hines in Tap and had standout roles in films and television shows such as The Inkwell, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, When They See Us and the Robert Townsend led sitcom The Parent ‘Hood, has died according to reports. She was 64.

|| RELATED: Actress Suzzanne Douglas Passes Away At 64 ||

Angie Tee, a woman identified as Douglas’ cousin, made the following announcement on Facebook Tuesday (July 6): “Suzzanne Douglas a beautiful and talented actress made her transition today. She warmed our hearts on movie screens and television sets all over the world. This beautiful soul was my cousin.”

She continued, “I can remember growing up, there weren’t very many black actresses who had starring roles but there was my cousin with the lead role in ‘Tap’ starring alongside great dancers such as Gregory Hines and Sammy Davis Jr. She also performed with Angela Bassett and Whoopi Goldberg in ‘How Stella Got Her Groove Back.’ The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric and so much more the list goes on. The world will miss your talent but your soul will live on forever.”

Our thoughts are with her friends, family and close circle during this time. Take a look back at Douglas in a few of her most memorable roles in the gallery below.

‘Jason’s Lyric’ to ‘The Parent Hood’: A Look Back At The Career Of Suzzanne Douglas was originally published on wzakcleveland.com