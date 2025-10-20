Notable NFL Players Who Came Out Of Retirement To Play Again

Making it to the NFL is a monumental achievement, but walking away and coming back? That takes a rare mix of determination, mental grit, and physical excellence.

For the players who defy the odds and step out of retirement to play again, the challenges are immense—and the rewards COULD be worth it.

The NFL is a league that demands athletes perform at their very best every single snap.

Coming out of retirement means stepping back into that unforgiving environment, often after months or years of reduced physical activity at the professional level.

Maintaining peak physical condition is no small feat.

These players must overhaul their training routines to regain their speed, strength, and agility—all of which might have diminished over time.

Additionally, the risk of injury looms larger for returning players.

Years of wear and tear on the body don’t disappear with a break from the game.

Many players already carry the scars of high-impact hits, chronic pain, or even prior surgeries.

It’s not just the body that has to be ready—it’s the mind, too.

Professional football is as much a mental game as it is a physical one.

This means re-learning playbooks, adjusting to new coaching styles, and managing the mental strain of competing with younger, often faster opponents.

What drives these players to return isn’t just the lure of fame or money—it’s a profound love for the game.

These comebacks often reignite careers, changing narratives and inspiring fans. For their teammates, a returning player can become a symbol of resilience and give some the opportunity to play alongside a living legend.

Whether it’s about legacy, unfinished business, or proving to themselves that they’ve still got what it takes, these players embody a “never-say-die” mentality.

Take a look below at Notable NFL Players Who Came Out Of Retirement To Play Again.

Notable NFL Players Who Came Out Of Retirement To Play Again was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Brandon Graham Source:Getty Brandon Graham, the longest-tenured player in Philadelphia Eagles history, is making a dramatic return to the NFL after retiring as a champion following the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory last season. At 37 years old, Graham is finalizing a deal to rejoin the Eagles for his 16th season, stepping in to bolster a depleted pass-rushing unit after the sudden retirement of Za’Darius Smith. Teams Played For: Philadelphia Eagles

Drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Graham has been a cornerstone of the franchise for over a decade. His career highlight remains the iconic strip-sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII, which secured the Eagles’ first-ever Lombardi Trophy. Over his career, Graham has played a franchise-record 206 regular-season games and ranks third in team history with 76.5 sacks. 2. Darren Waller Source:Getty Darren Waller retired from the NFL in 2023 after a successful career as one of the league’s elite tight ends. He announced his decision to step away from the game following memorable stints with multiple teams and a personal battle with adversity that became an inspiring story for fans. However, Waller came out of retirement in 2025 and was traded to the Miami Dolphins, revitalizing his career and demonstrating his unwavering competitiveness. Teams Played For: Baltimore Ravens

Waller was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Originally a wide receiver, he transitioned to the tight end position but struggled for consistent playing time due to injuries and personal challenges.

Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders

Waller’s career breakthrough came after joining the Raiders in 2019. He transformed into one of the league’s top tight ends, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and 2021. Waller’s ability to dominate as a pass-catcher helped elevate the Raiders’ offense, and his personal story of overcoming addiction became a symbol of perseverance both on and off the field.

New York Giants

Waller signed with the New York Giants in 2023, contributing as one of their primary offensive weapons. Despite battling injuries during the season, he provided leadership and helped solidify the Giants’ young offense. 3. Teddy Bridgewater Source:Getty Teddy Bridgewater retired from the NFL after playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2023. He came out of retirement in 2024 and signed with the Detroit Lions. Teams played for: Minnesota Vikings: Bridgewater was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and played with them until 2017. New Orleans Saints: He joined the Saints in 2018 and served as a backup quarterback, stepping in as a starter during the 2019 season when Drew Brees was injured. Carolina Panthers: Bridgewater signed with the Panthers in 2020 and was their starting quarterback for the season. Denver Broncos: He was traded to the Broncos in 2021, where he played as their starting quarterback. Miami Dolphins: Bridgewater signed with the Dolphins in 2022, serving as a backup quarterback. 4. Eric Weddle Source:Getty Eric Weddle retired from the NFL in 2019 after playing with the Rams. He came out of retirement 2 years later to help the Los Angeles Rams during their playoff run to support an injury-depleted Rams team. They won the Super Bowl that year. Teams played for: San Diego Chargers: Weddle was drafted by the Chargers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft and played with them until 2015. Baltimore Ravens: He joined the Ravens in 2016 and played there until 2018. Los Angeles Rams: Weddle signed with the Rams in 2019 and initially retired after the season. He later came out of retirement in 2022 to help the Rams during their playoff run. 5. Jason Witten Source:Getty Jason Witten retired from the NFL in 2018. He came out of retirement to return to the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. Teams played for: Dallas Cowboys: Witten was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft and played with them for the majority of his career, from 2003 to 2017 and then again from 2019 to 2020 after coming out of retirement. Las Vegas Raiders: Witten joined the Raiders for the 2020 season after leaving the Cowboys for a second time. 6. Tom Brady Source:Getty Tom Brady returned to the NFL just 40 days after retiring from the New England Patriots. He went to play for the Tampa bay Buccaneers. Teams played for: New England Patriots: Brady was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. He played with them from 2000 to 2019, leading the team to six Super Bowl victories. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and played with them until his retirement in 2023. He won another Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first season with the team. 7. Rob Gronkowski Source:Getty Rob Gronkowski retired from the NFL in 2019. He came out of retirement in 2020 and then was traded to the Buccaneers to reunite with Tom Brady. Teams played for: New England Patriots: Gronkowski was drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He played with them from 2010 to 2018, winning three Super Bowl titles. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: After initially retiring, Gronkowski came out of retirement to join the Buccaneers in 2020, reuniting with Tom Brady. He played with them until his second retirement in 2022 and won another Super Bowl in his first season with the team. 8. Marshawn Lynch Source:Getty Marshawn Lynch retired from the NFL in 2015 after playing for the Seattle Seahawks. He came out of retirement in 2017 and signed with the Oakland Raiders. Teams played for: Buffalo Bills: Lynch was drafted by the Bills in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft and played with them from 2007 to 2010. Seattle Seahawks: Lynch was traded to the Seahawks in 2010, where he became a key player and helped the team win Super Bowl XLVIII. He played with Seattle until his first retirement in 2015 and then returned for the 2019 season. Oakland Raiders: Lynch came out of retirement to join the Raiders in 2017 and played with them for two seasons until 2018. 9. Randy Moss Source:Getty Randy Moss retired from the NFL in 2010 and came out of retirement in 2012 by signing with the San Francisco 49ers. Teams played for: Minnesota Vikings: Moss was drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft and played with them from 1998 to 2004. He later returned for a brief stint in 2010. Oakland Raiders: Moss was traded to the Raiders in 2005 and played there until 2006. New England Patriots: Moss joined the Patriots in 2007 and had a highly productive period with them until 2010. Tennessee Titans: After his second stint with the Vikings in 2010, Moss was claimed off waivers by the Titans, where he finished the 2010 season. San Francisco 49ers: Moss came out of retirement to play for the 49ers in 2012, which was his final season in the NFL. 10. Brett Favre (2nd time) Source:Getty Brett Favre’s second time retiring was in 2008 after playing for the New York Jets. He came out of retirement and signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. Teams played for: Atlanta Falcons: Favre was drafted by the Falcons in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft and played with them for one season. Green Bay Packers: Favre was traded to the Packers in 1992, where he became a legendary figure, playing until 2007 and winning a Super Bowl in the 1996 season. New York Jets: Favre joined the Jets for the 2008 season after coming out of retirement. Minnesota Vikings: Favre played for the Vikings from 2009 to 2010, leading them to the NFC Championship Game in the 2009 season. 11. Brett Favre Source:Getty Brett Favre’s first retirement come in 2007 after his last season with the Green Bay Packers. in 2008 came out of retirement and signed to play for the New York Jets. Teams played for: Atlanta Falcons: Favre was drafted by the Falcons in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft and played with them for one season. Green Bay Packers: Favre was traded to the Packers in 1992, where he became a legendary figure, playing until 2007 and winning a Super Bowl in the 1996 season. New York Jets: Favre joined the Jets for the 2008 season after coming out of retirement. Minnesota Vikings: Favre played for the Vikings from 2009 to 2010, leading them to the NFC Championship Game in the 2009 season. 12. Ricky Williams Source:Getty Ricky Williams retired from the NFL after playing for the Dolphins in 2003. He came out of retirement in 2005 and returned to the Dolphins. Teams played for: New Orleans Saints: Williams was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft and played with them from 1999 to 2001. Miami Dolphins: Williams was traded to the Dolphins in 2002, where he had several productive seasons. He played with Miami in two stints: from 2002 to 2003 and then from 2005 to 2010, with a brief retirement in between. Baltimore Ravens: Williams joined the Ravens for the 2011 season, which was his final season in the NFL. 13. Deion Sanders Source:Getty Deion Sanders retired from the NFL in 200 after his season with the Washington Redskins. He came out of retirement in 2004 after signing with the Ravens. Teams played for: Atlanta Falcons: Sanders was drafted by the Falcons in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft and played with them from 1989 to 1993. San Francisco 49ers: Sanders joined the 49ers for the 1994 season, where he won a Super Bowl. Dallas Cowboys: Sanders played for the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, winning another Super Bowl in his first season with the team. Washington Redskins: Sanders played for the Redskins in the 2000 season before initially retiring. Baltimore Ravens: After coming out of retirement, Sanders played for the Ravens from 2004 to 2005. 14. Reggie White Source:Getty Reggie White retired from the NFL in 1998 after playing for the Green Bay Packers. He came out of retirement in 2000 and signed with the Carolina Panthers. Teams played for: Philadelphia Eagles: White began his NFL career with the Eagles, playing from 1985 to 1992. He became one of the league’s most dominant defensive players during his time there. Green Bay Packers: White joined the Packers in 1993 and played with them until 1998. He was a key player in their Super Bowl XXXI victory. Carolina Panthers: White came out of retirement to play one final season with the Panthers in 2000. 15. Charles Haley Source:Getty Charles Haley retired from the NFL in 1996 after a back injury. Charles Haley came out of retirement in 1998 to finish out one last playoff push with the San Francisco 49ers. Teams played for: San Francisco 49ers: Haley began his NFL career with the 49ers, playing from 1986 to 1991. He won two Super Bowls with the team during this period. Dallas Cowboys: Haley was traded to the Cowboys in 1992 and played with them until 1996. He won three more Super Bowls with Dallas, becoming the first player to win five Super Bowls. San Francisco 49ers: Haley returned to the 49ers for the 1998 and 1999 seasons before retiring for good.