Source: FOX 59

MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion are investigating the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man behind a strip club early Monday morning.

Grant County dispatchers received a 911 call at 2:24 a.m. on Monday about a shooting behind Rebel Dolls Cabaret. The club was closed at the time of the shooting.

The Marion Police Department said Cristobal Lester was found shot inside an SUV parked behind the club. Lester was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said Lester was shot one time in the right side of his head.

Investigators have not identified any suspects or determined a motive. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Marion Police Department.

Man Found Shot to Death in Car Behind Marion Club was originally published on wibc.com